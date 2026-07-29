Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Award-Winning Journalist Don Lemon Selects Libsyn as Exclusive Hosting & Advertising Partner for Lemon Media Network

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a new exclusive hosting and advertising partnership with Lemon Media Network , the independent media company founded by award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon . Under the agreement, Libsyn will exclusively host and monetize The Don Lemon Show - the network's flagship audio and video podcast - as well as its companion shows, Lemon Live at 5 , Hot Topics , and Lemon Drop , connecting advertisers with a highly engaged audience of news consumers, culturally aware viewers, and civically engaged audiences seeking trusted perspectives on the issues shaping the world around them.

Photo Credit: Lemon Media Network

A trusted source of information across CNN and NBC for more than three decades, Lemon has emerged as one of the most recognizable voices in modern journalism. Through Lemon Media Network, he continues that work independently, producing content that spans politics, culture, current events, and social issues while fostering direct relationships with audiences across audio, video, and social platforms. Today, the network reaches more than 10 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Facebook, Twitch, Threads, and Bluesky, with audience growth exceeding 50% over the past year alone.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in media, where trusted journalists are building direct relationships with audiences and creating sustainable businesses on their own terms," said Brendan Monaghan, CEO of Libsyn. "Our role is to provide the technology, distribution, and monetization infrastructure that helps creators like Don Lemon grow without compromising their voice. That's the future of podcasting, and we're proud to help power it."

"Don has built an extraordinary career grounded in journalism, accountability, and meaningful dialogue," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libsyn. "Through Lemon Media Network, he's creating content that audiences actively seek out to better understand the stories shaping society, culture, and democracy. It's the kind of conversation-driven programming that creates tremendous value for both audiences and advertisers."

Don Lemon added, "I've spent my career helping people make sense of the world around them through honest, thoughtful reporting and not shying away from tough conversations. As The Don Lemon Show continues to grow, partnering with Libsyn lets us bring that work to even more people across streaming platforms, and on our terms. I'm excited about the reach and resources it unlocks, but most of all that it helps us keep delivering independent journalism without compromise."

The Don Lemon Show attracts a politically engaged, culturally aware audience seeking informed perspectives on the stories driving national conversations, creating a compelling environment for brands looking to reach audiences invested in news, current events, and civic discourse. Drawing on three decades of award-winning journalism and storytelling, Lemon brings his signature style and outspoken truth-telling to the flagship show, welcoming a variety of guests and newsmakers to discuss everything from social issues and race to politics, culture, and the fight for democracy. Each episode combines insightful interviews with Don's signature commentary, helping audiences move beyond headlines and gain a deeper understanding of the issues shaping their lives.

Hot Topics appeals to highly active audiences who want to stay ahead of the conversations dominating news feeds and social media, creating frequent opportunities for brands to connect with culturally engaged consumers. Streaming live every weekday at 10 a.m. ET, Don dives into what's trending across the internet - from viral clips and political drama to the breaking headlines blowing up your feed - delivering pointed takes, real talk, and a whole lot of side-eye.

Lemon Live at 5 reaches audiences looking for a timely breakdown of the day's biggest developments, providing advertisers with a premium daily environment centered on reactions to the headlines. Airing live every weekday at 5 p.m. ET, Don delivers clear-eyed analysis, bold opinions, candid conversations with high-profile guests, and plenty of moments that pull no punches - bringing clarity, context, and a little attitude to the day's top stories.

Lemon Drop provides advertisers with consistent access to repeat-viewing audiences looking for quick, punchy observations of the day's most talked-about stories. Released daily, these short-form episodes zero in on a single headline or pop culture moment, with Don offering sharp insight, smart context, and his signature no-BS delivery in a format designed to inform, engage, and spark conversation.

Libsyn delivers podcast hosting for creators who are serious about growth, combining intuitive workflows with advanced analytics, audio and video publishing, and integrated monetization and marketing tools. Designed to scale alongside creators, the platform makes it easy to expand reach, cultivate lasting brands, and maintain creative control while publishing seamlessly across the industry's leading audio and video platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Through this partnership, Lemon Media Network will leverage Libsyn Ads ' advanced solutions-including Host-Read (available for episodic and simulcast formats), programmatic Automatic Podcast Ads, and Integrated Brand Opportunities. For additional scale and flexibility, advertisers can also leverage Dynamic Ad Insertion and the Libsyn Audience Network, extending campaigns across premium, brand-safe inventory through audience-based targeting.

Don Lemon is represented by UTA, who brokered the deal.

For more information or to advertise across Lemon Media Network, please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com .

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads , trusted by over 20,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

About Lemon Media Network

Lemon Media Network (LMN) has become the voice of people who believe journalism should be done without fear or favor. Founded by veteran journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, LMN is an independent media company built around honest, fearless conversations about the news, politics and culture shaping America.

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Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/award-winning-journalist-don-lemon-selects-libsyn-as-exclusive-ho-1196964