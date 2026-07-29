Global Technology Distribution Council: New GTDC Research Illuminates Distribution's Expanding Role in Modern Technology Ecosystems

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, today released a new research report, The Evolving Role of Distribution in Technology Go-To-Market Models, developed in partnership with Channelnomics. The study examines the shift in distribution from a traditional channel intermediary into a strategic operating platform that helps vendors and partners scale, increase support and overcome the complexities associated with innovation (i.e., AI and cybersecurity) and integration.

According to the research, customer expectations are rising rapidly as organizations seek integrated outcomes across AI, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, automation, analytics and managed services. Vendors and partners increasingly struggle to meet those market demands independently with solutions requiring cross-platform integration, multi-vendor coordination, lifecycle support and operational consistency.

The GTDC and Channelnomics report validates distribution's position as the connective layer that closes these execution gaps. Through partner enablement, technical resources, financing, marketplace operations, compliance support, lifecycle management and ecosystem orchestration, distributors empower vendors and solution providers, allowing channel partners to deliver outcomes that no single organization can efficiently provide alone.

"Technology innovation is creating tremendous opportunities, but it is also making go-to-market execution more complex," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "Distributors have continued to invest in the platforms, programs, services and expertise needed to help vendors and partners bring AI, cloud, cybersecurity and other advanced solutions to market more efficiently. This research reinforces what we see every day across the IT ecosystem: distribution is becoming more valuable because it helps turn innovation into scalable execution."

According to the report, distribution can raise execution capability to more than 80% across key go-to-market functions and motions. Vendors leveraging distribution strategically also improve operational efficiency, partner readiness, sales velocity, market reach, forecasting discipline and customer retention. The research further identifies meaningful economic benefits, including 15%-52% cost savings and 4x-8.5x ROI.

"Customers are no longer buying isolated products or stand-alone services; they expect integrated outcomes delivered across increasingly complex ecosystems," said Larry Walsh, CEO and Chief Analyst at Channelnomics. "That creates a gap between what clients need and what vendors or partners can consistently deliver on their own. Distribution overcomes those obstacles by aggregating the resources, capabilities and operational infrastructure required to execute at scale."

The study highlights several key findings, including:

Execution is a true constraint. The market challenge is less about innovation and more about delivering integrated outcomes consistently at scale.

Customer expectations exceed channel capability. For example, 76% of customers see multi-vendor systems support as a critical need, but only 22% believe IT partners have that capability. While 70% value AI integration, only 38% see sufficient expertise in this area.

Vendors need strategic distribution support. Top vendor priorities include demonstrable ROI and value visibility (88%), strategic GTM alignment (85%), and partner recruitment and enablement (83%).

Partners need distribution to manage complexity. The top priority is ecosystem access, multi-vendor integration and solution bundling (91%), followed by AI-driven technical support (89%).

Distribution is becoming a force multiplier. In addition to helping vendors scale ecosystem selling, distributors reduce operational friction, support recurring revenue, expand reach and improve customer outcomes.

The report also outlines a vendor playbook for scaling ecosystem execution, recommending that vendors align distributors to their go-to-market strategies, build ecosystem-led sales models, accelerate AI readiness, expand marketplace and lifecycle operations, improve API and workflow integration, and modernize performance measurement.

The full report, The Evolving Role of Distribution in Technology Go-To-Market Models, as well as other industry research and resources, is available at no cost on the GTDC Knowledge Hub.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $200 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, ?Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.

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For more information, contact:

Brian Sherman, CommCentric Solutions (for GTDC)

bsherman@commcentric.com | +1 (814) 882-4432

SOURCE: Global Technology Distribution Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-gtdc-research-illuminates-distributions-expanding-role-in-mod-1197639