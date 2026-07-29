Vrbo's new 'Built to Stay' Report reveals the quality standards and trust signals that matter most to travelers

86% of travelers would pay more for a vacation rental with a higher-quality listing, rising to 92% among Gen Z

81% would pay more for a property with strong trust signals: verified, recent, and detailed reviews top the list

Today, Vrbo released the Built to Stay Report: The Keys to Winning Travel Trust in Vacation Rentals. The global study examines what gives vacation rental travelers the confidence to book, offering a practical host playbook on the quality standards and trust signals that ultimately seal the stay.

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Powered by The Harris Poll, the study surveyed more than 1,700 travelers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, and Australia who have stayed in a vacation rental within the last year.

As traveler expectations continue to rise, research shows quality is not synonymous with luxury. Instead, findings suggest travelers place greater value on the consistent delivery of the fundamentals. In an increasingly competitive market, mastering the basics can be more important to travelers than offering additional amenities or elaborate in-home experiences.

"We're intentional about shaping how our platform delivers on quality and trust, but it's ultimately travelers who define what matters most," says Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Vacation Rental Partnerships at Expedia Group. "With more supply on the market than ever before, differentiation is critical. This research gives partners specific actions on how to deliver quality, drive confidence, and build a better stay."

Quality commands a premium

Eighty-six percent noted they would pay more for a vacation rental with a higher-quality listing, with that figure climbing to 92% among Gen Z.

Respondents made it overwhelmingly clear that quality is not synonymous with luxury. The strongest quality signals for the property itself are exceptional cleanliness (78%), reliable core amenities including appliances, WiFi, and air-conditioning (78%), and comfortable beds and quality linens (77%), while a host who responds quickly when something goes wrong (79%) and clear, detailed check-in instructions (75%) top the operational list.

Responsiveness specifically carries high expectations, with 56% of those surveyed expecting hosts to respond in an hour or less if something goes wrong during their stay. The report also explicitly examined cleanliness with clear markers led by fresh sheets and towels (74%), no unpleasant odors (67%), and spotless bathroom surfaces (66%).

Trust is the new currency

Quality may catch a traveler's eye, but proof and third-party validation give them confidence to book. Eighty-one percent of respondents noted they would pay more for a vacation rental with stronger trust signals, rising to 88% among Gen Z.

Reviews sat in the center of the trust equation. Two in three travelers say verified reviews (68%) and overall review score (66%) are very or extremely important. And star ratings aren't the only signal that ranks supreme with recency of reviews (64%) and detailed written reviews (62%) being very or extremely important.

Pricing can make or break the booking

When travelers narrow their shortlist, the decision gets practical. Price becomes a major factor. The biggest deal breakers are a total price not shown clearly upfront (66%), high or unclear cleaning fees (59%), additional fees for using amenities (49%), and a lack of clear photos of important rooms (48%).

Promotions can also tip the decision the other way. 91% of those surveyed noted they are influenced by promotions or available discounts when booking a vacation rental. These help travelers choose between similar properties (45%), can prompt guests to upgrade to a more expensive property (39%) or extend their stay (38%).

The full Built to Stay Report, including guidance on how partners can put the findings into practice on Vrbo, is available here.

Methodology

The research was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Expedia Group among 1,758 adults in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, and Australia who stayed in a vacation rental in the past 12 months. The survey was fielded April 22-24, 2026.

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

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