Rebrand unifies U.S. and European operations under a single Artis brand, connecting synthetic DNA starting material to downstream development and manufacturing services

Artis BioSolutions, an advanced therapies company built to streamline the discovery, development, and production of genetic medicines, today announced that both Landmark Bio, its Watertown, Massachusetts-based development and GMP manufacturing operation, and Syngoi, its Bilbao, Spain-based enzymatic synthetic DNA business, will now operate under the Artis BioSolutions name. The change unifies Artis' U.S. and European capabilities under a single brand, completing a transatlantic platform that connects proprietary synthetic DNA production directly to advanced therapy development and clinical-grade manufacturing.

The advanced therapy industry has long relied on fragmented supply chains, legacy plasmid DNA, and disconnected vendors to move therapies from genetic concept to the clinic. Artis BioSolutions was built to replace that model with a single integrated platform across facilities in the United States and Europe, one where synthetic DNA starting material and downstream development and manufacturing services operate as one system rather than a handoff between vendors.

"Advanced therapies are entering a new phase, where the complexity of the science must be matched by equally advanced development and manufacturing platforms," said Brian Neel, Chief Executive Officer of Artis BioSolutions. "The industry needs solutions built specifically for these therapies, not adapted from legacy systems. Bringing Landmark and Syngoi together under a single brand makes that commitment unmistakable to the partners we serve."

"By bringing Syngoi's synthetic DNA capabilities together with our development and GMP manufacturing expertise, Artis now offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects starting material with process development, analytics, and manufacturing," said Peter Stolba, Chief Business Officer of Artis BioSolutions. "This allows customers to streamline development, reduce complexity, and accelerate the path from starting material to commercialization."

Built through a deliberate strategy of acquiring and integrating established businesses, Artis BioSolutions continues to invest in advanced manufacturing innovation. In April, the company, through Landmark Bio, secured an award of up to $18.3 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for the TRANSFORM EV project, developing scalable continuous manufacturing for extracellular vesicle therapies. Combined recent expansion of synthetic DNA manufacturing into the U.S. production site, these investments demonstrate Artis' commitment to advancing genetic medicine technologies and manufacturing to meet growing demand for scalable, next-generation solutions to some of the field's most complex modalities, from cell and gene therapies to mRNA and delivery systems. The company is also expanding its commercial organization to meet growing demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners worldwide as it builds toward a future in which every advanced therapy can move from gene to GMP on a single integrated platform.

About Artis BioSolutions

Artis BioSolutions is a San Diego-based advanced therapies platform built on a DNA-first model for genetic medicines. The company integrates synthetic DNA production with downstream development and GMP manufacturing to provide a unified path from starting material through clinical execution. Combining proprietary technologies with specialized expertise, Artis supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovators advancing emerging therapeutic modalities. The company operates globally, with production sites in both Bilbao, Spain and Watertown, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.artisbiosolutions.com.

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