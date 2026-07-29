SnapLogic Introduces the New SnapGPT, the Agentic Assistant for the Integration Lifecycle

New release delivers agentic planning, generation, and operational intelligence to help teams move from business intent to production faster

San Mateo, California, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the most significant advancement in SnapGPT since its introduction in 2023, transforming the industry's first Generative Integration solution into an agentic assistant that helps enterprise teams plan, build, understand, and operate integrations through natural language.

As AI-assisted development becomes table stakes, the question is no longer whether AI can generate an integration, but whether it can help teams consistently deliver production-ready integrations. The new SnapGPT evolves from an AI-powered integration copilot into an agentic assistant for the integration lifecycle, combining platform intelligence, integration-specific reasoning, and operational guidance to help teams move from business intent to production faster.

"Three years ago, we pioneered Generative Integration with the industry's first GenAI-powered integration copilot, enabling users to create integrations through natural language," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "Today, SnapGPT brings that vision forward into the era of Agentic Integration, helping teams across the entire engineering lifecycle - planning with confidence, high quality spec-driven development, understanding and refactoring existing assets, and optimizing operations through AI purpose-built for enterprise integration."

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, SnapGPT combines agentic planning, integration-specific reasoning, pipeline execution validation, and more than 15 years of enterprise integration expertise built into the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform , including platform intelligence, operational context, and proven integration patterns. The result is AI purpose-built to help teams deliver successful enterprise integrations, not just generate them.

SnapGPT now helps teams across the entire integration lifecycle:

Plan - Plan Mode helps teams validate requirements, explore implementation approaches, refine workflows, and identify potential issues before development begins.

- Plan Mode helps teams validate requirements, explore implementation approaches, refine workflows, and identify potential issues before development begins. Build - Generate high quality, production-ready integrations through integration-specific reasoning and pipeline execution validation, while accelerating development with multi-pipeline generation, intelligent pipeline refactoring, reusable expression libraries, and natural-language generation of SnapLogic MCP Servers.

- Generate high quality, production-ready integrations through integration-specific reasoning and pipeline execution validation, while accelerating development with multi-pipeline generation, intelligent pipeline refactoring, reusable expression libraries, and natural-language generation of SnapLogic MCP Servers. Understand - Analyze existing integration assets, explain pipeline logic, and surface contextual insights to help teams better understand and improve complex integrations.

- Analyze existing integration assets, explain pipeline logic, and surface contextual insights to help teams better understand and improve complex integrations. Operate - General availability of SnapGPT Activity Log provides administrators with visibility into AI-assisted development activity. SnapGPT Monitor Insights extends AI assistance into production operations with diagnostic intelligence and AI-powered troubleshooting.

"SnapGPT has been a game changer for our integration team," said Hal Hallsson, Principal Enterprise Architect, Bison Transport. "It has made it easier to build integrations faster while reducing repetitive work, allowing our developers to focus on solving more valuable business problems. We're excited to see SnapLogic continue investing in SnapGPT and look forward to taking advantage of the new capabilities as they become part of our day-to-day workflows."

"The integration market is evolving beyond AI-assisted development toward AI that helps teams deliver successful outcomes across the entire integration lifecycle," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "Organizations are increasingly looking for AI that combines domain expertise with automation to improve both productivity and business outcomes. SnapLogic's latest enhancements to SnapGPT reflect this shift by extending AI beyond generation into planning, understanding, and operational guidance."

Availability

The new SnapGPT is now available as part of the SnapLogic Agentic Integration Platform.

The release introduces advanced generation capabilities as the default SnapGPT experience, with Plan Mode and SnapGPT Activity Log now generally available. SnapGPT Monitor Insights will soon be available in August.

For more information, visit snaplogic.com/products/snapgpt .

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com