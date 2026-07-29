Rhino Bitcoin, Inc.: Rhino Bitcoin Adds 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) Tokens to Corporate Balance Sheet

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin, Inc. (OTC:RHNO) a Bitcoin-only financial services company providing institutional-grade Bitcoin custody, trading, and wealth management solutions, today announced that it has accepted 500,000,000 Splendor Labs (SPLD) tokens of the Splendor mainnet as payment for Splendor's purchase of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Rhino Bitcoin. The tokens have been added to Rhino Bitcoin's corporate balance sheet as a measured diversification strategy.

Rhino Bitcoin will remain exclusively focused on Bitcoin, and has no intention of expanding beyond its Bitcoin-only service offering. The acceptance of SPLD tokens in connection with the share purchase allows Rhino to diversify its corporate balance sheet while gaining exposure to complementary blockchain technology that management believes can create long-term value for shareholders.

Splendor is a high-performance, AI-powered, quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain designed for secure and scalable digital infrastructure. Its technology is particularly well-suited to support the tokenization of real-world assets, offering the speed, security, and future-proof design needed for large-scale applications.

Major financial institutions, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup, are actively advancing efforts to bring traditional assets such as real estate, private equity, bonds, and other holdings onto blockchain networks. Industry leaders have expressed the ambition to tokenize a significant portion of the world's assets over time. Splendor's combination of artificial intelligence optimization, quantum-resistant security, and high throughput positions it to play a meaningful role in this growing ecosystem.

By accepting SPLD tokens as payment and adding them to its balance sheet, Rhino Bitcoin obtains exposure to a network capable of supporting the next generation of digital asset infrastructure. This measured allocation strengthens the company's overall position without altering its core Bitcoin-focused business or client services in any way.

"Rhino Bitcoin was founded on the clear conviction that Bitcoin is the superior monetary asset, and we will continue to serve our clients exclusively in Bitcoin," said Lyle Hauser, CEO of Rhino Bitcoin. "When Splendor approached us to invest in our company, we saw an opportunity to accept their native token as payment. This allows us to thoughtfully diversify the balance sheet while remaining true to our Bitcoin-only mission. Splendor's AI-powered, quantum-resistant technology offers strong potential in the tokenization of real-world assets, and we believe this position can benefit both the company and our shareholders over the long term."

The 500,000,000 SPLD tokens will be held in secure, institutional-grade custody and will have no impact on Rhino Bitcoin's day-to-day Bitcoin-only operations or client services.

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is a Bitcoin-only financial services company offering secure custody, trading, and wealth-management solutions exclusively focused on Bitcoin. The firm serves individual, high-net-worth, and institutional clients seeking pure-play Bitcoin exposure and services making institutional-grade Bitcoin solutions accessible to everyone. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com.

About Splendor Labs

Splendor is an AI-powered, quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain built for high-performance digital infrastructure and the secure tokenization of real-world assets. Its native token is SPLD. For more information, visit splendor.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.



