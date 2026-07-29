New tool models multiple economic scenarios, adjusts for inflation, and includes a plain-language guide to help parents understand how Trump Accounts compare to other savings options

Omni Calculator, a technology and research company providing the free online calculator platform used by millions of people each month, today announced the launch of its Trump Accounts Calculator, a tool designed to help parents see a realistic, unbiased projection of how their child's Trump Account could grow by age 18, free of the optimistic assumptions baked into many existing projections.

"Parents deserve to see the real range of outcomes, not just the most optimistic one," said Dawid Siuda, Finance Expert at Omni Calculator. "Our calculator lets anyone plug in their own numbers, their child's age, starting deposit, and planned contributions, and see, without bias, what those funds could realistically be worth."

The calculator offers:

Multiple economic scenarios : compare growth under a strong, average, or weak market, instead of relying on a single, best-case return assumption

: compare growth under a strong, average, or weak market, instead of relying on a single, best-case return assumption Inflation-adjusted results : optionally factor in inflation using either the 5-year or 10-year historical average, to see what the account will actually be worth by the child's 18th birthday

: optionally factor in inflation using either the 5-year or 10-year historical average, to see what the account will actually be worth by the child's 18th birthday Clear, visual output : free to use, with charts showing both the dollar growth of contributions and the share of the final balance that comes from market gains versus the family's own deposits

: free to use, with charts showing both the dollar growth of contributions and the share of the final balance that comes from market gains versus the family's own deposits A plain-language guide : explains what Trump Accounts are, how they work, and how they compare to alternatives such as 529 college savings plans, helping parents make informed decisions

: explains what Trump Accounts are, how they work, and how they compare to alternatives such as 529 college savings plans, helping parents make informed decisions Embeddable for publishers: available to embed directly on other websites, giving publishers and financial educators a free, interactive tool for their own content

The Trump Accounts Calculator and its accompanying guide are available now, free of charge, at https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/trumps-account.

About Omni Calculator

Omni Calculator is a technology and research company based in Kraków, Poland. The company operates a library of more than 3,800 calculators helping users make informed decisions across finance, health, and everyday life. Omni Calculator also publishes original research and benchmarking studies focused on emerging technologies, labor trends, and economic change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729049612/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Reyhaneh Mansouri,

Researcher and Digital PR Specialist at Omni Calculator

Email: rey.mansouri@omnicalculator.com

Website: omnicalculator.com