dlivrd Technologies Inc.: Expedite to Resume Seattle Operations on August 3 Following Platform Enhancements

Company returns with enhanced pay, reporting, and worker protections to meet Seattle's App-Based Worker Payment Ordinance

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Expedite, the delivery platform operated by dlivrd Technologies, today announced it will resume full operations in Seattle on Monday, August 3, after implementing a series of updates designed to fully comply with the City's App-Based Worker Minimum Payment Ordinance.

Earlier this year, Expedite temporarily paused operations in Seattle to ensure its products, policies, and procedures aligned with the City's regulatory requirements. Following a comprehensive review and implementation process, the platform is returning with new features and operational enhancements that support transparency, compliance, and fair compensation for app-based delivery workers.

"We're proud to stand alongside the City of Seattle in its push for fair pay for gig workers, and we've done the work to make sure Expedite meets every one of Seattle's requirements. We're thrilled to be back, and to keep offering our workers some of the highest per-order earnings in the industry, including 100% of every customer tip, 100% of the time," said Chris Barnes, Executive Vice President of Dispatch Solutions, dlivrd Technologies.

To support its return to Seattle, Expedite has introduced several updates, including:

A new dynamic pay structure for Seattle orders. All orders will display a guaranteed minimum within the original offer. After an order is completed, the driver's actual engaged time and mileage are calculated. If the total earnings fall below the city's required minimum, pay is automatically increased to meet those requirements. Earnings will only be increased, never decreased.

Expanded earnings reporting through the app, including downloadable per-order and weekly earnings statements, along with new legally required disclosures.

An enhanced incident management and driver deactivation process designed to meet Seattle's regulatory standards and provide greater transparency.

An expanded partnership with Gigsafe to administer Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) benefits for eligible Seattle workers. Drivers earn one day of PSST for every 30 days worked and receive monthly balance updates through Gigsafe .

Expedite's return reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing reliable delivery services while supporting workers with competitive earnings, transparent pay practices, and compliance with local regulations.

About Expedite

Expedite is a last-mile delivery platform that helps businesses power smarter, faster, and more reliable deliveries. Built for catering, restaurant, retail, e-commerce, and other high-touch delivery operations, Expedite connects businesses with a nationwide network of professional independent drivers through proprietary delivery management technology. With real-time tracking, intelligent driver matching, seamless POS and ordering integrations, and customizable logistics solutions, Expedite empowers brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Originally launched as dlivrd, Expedite continues to redefine last-mile logistics by turning every delivery into a competitive advantage. Learn more at expedite.io

Contact Information

Ashley Campos

President, dlivrd Technologies

ashley.campos@dlivrd.io

(215) 360-3992

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/expedite-to-resume-seattle-operations-on-august-3-following-platf-1197731