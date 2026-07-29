HWAL Inc.: Space Blue and Hidden Pioneers Presents - Music/Art in Space: Now and in the Future - at Columbia Memorial Space Center, Downey, CA

Avengers Teen Star, Lexi Rabe, will visit the space center and discuss her art and music sent to the moon.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Space Blue , in partnership with Lunar Records and Hidden Pioneers , is proud to announce a special evening celebrating "Music/Art in Space: Now and in the Future". The event, part of the Columbia Memorial Space Center's Family Nite, will be on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The free community event will feature inspiring talks, interactive presentations, and highlights from the historic Lunaprise Moon Museum - the first art and music museum on the Moon.

The evening will showcase a distinguished lineup of Space History Makers whose contributions to art, music, film, and space exploration have been preserved for eternity aboard the Lunaprise payload which landed on the Moon's South Pole on February 22, 2024, via the historic mission ( IM-1) launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9. Participating in the private American mission, this marked the first U.S. soft landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972 and represents a groundbreaking effort to archive and immortalize American culture, creativity, and excellence in space. Neither NASA nor SpaceX selected or curated any of the Lunaprise museum payload as it was privately funded and curated.

Notable Highlights and Special Guests:

Lexi Rabe , the talented young actress best known for her role as Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, will be prominently featured. The 14-year-old star sent her original art and music to the Lunaprise Moon Museum, ensuring her creative contributions are now part of humanity's first lunar cultural archive.

Andrew Lane, respected Disney-affiliated producer, USC Math/Science/Music Summer educational program teacher, and Lunar Records President, played a key role in curating the historic music archives sent to the Moon. His work includes contributions from artists such as Becky G, Sabrina Carpenter, Lexi Rabe, Latin Grammy winner Miguelito, and emerging talents. Andrew's personal connection to space runs deep - his father, Edward Lane, was an African American Downey Space engineer at Rockwell who contributed to the Apollo program, a Hidden Pioneer story now preserved on the Moon.

Dallas Santana, Curator of the Lunaprise Moon Museum and Founder of Space Blue will also present. Recently honored with the American Hero Award and Space History Maker award during America's 250th celebrations in Washington, D.C., Dallas will share insights into the Galactic Legacy Labs backed project, including hidden Stan Lee superhero characters archived on the moon. He will also discuss ongoing efforts to advance the 77,000 artifacts in the moon museum, to be placed into the new Future Multiverse venture where the other 8 billion humans on earth get to see and experience what the team placed on the moon.

Alejandro Glatt, Award Winning Artist, has made an American Hero Art Tribute to Columbia Shuttle Astronauts and other Space Pioneers as an art piece to be given to the Space Center that weekend. His Art has been exhibited all over the world, sent to the Moon and even exhibited in the Louvre' in Paris.

Attendees will enjoy a video and interactive presentation announcing its project by Future Multiverse at Lunaprise.Live , Lunar Records, and Hidden Pioneer's area of the Virtual Multiverse Opening, a portal connecting music, space missions, science, and education for the present and future. Students and families will learn how they can participate in free future art and music projects destined for outer space, the Moon, and beyond.

Refreshments will be served, and the full space center exhibits will be open for exploration during this free event.

Space Blue is a California based organization serving education in the USA, while inviting many veterans to assist in inspiring America's next generation. "Our North Star is on course to inspire young Americans to participate and to preserve the very best of human creativity and send it to the stars as a legacy for future generations," said leader Dallas Santana. "Events like this at the Columbia Memorial Space Center bring that vision down to Earth, inspiring the next generation of young explorers, artists, and innovators."

The Lunaprise project has garnered international attention, with coverage in Billboard Magazine , Space.com , KTLA, Forbes and beyond, for sending music (and art) from Lunar Records' legends like Elvis, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, and many more in a time capsule sent to the lunar surface.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (confirm with venue for exact hours)

Location: Columbia Memorial Space Center, 12400 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242

Admission: Free and open to the public. Registration encouraged via the event page.

For more information, visit Space Blue or the event page at Columbia Space Center .

About Space Blue and Lunaprise

SpaceBlue.US, led by Dallas Santana, is dedicated to education, opening leadership opportunities for US veterans, while curating and preserving art, music, film, and cultural heritage through lunar archiving and innovation. The Lunaprise Moon Museum, with 222 history-making projects, represents a pioneering fusion of space exploration, arts, and technology. SpaceBlue.US joint initiatives with HWAL subsidiary. Melody Trust, forming Lunar Records, the first music archive placed on the Moon.

About Hidden Pioneers:

Hidden Pioneers is a dynamic organization dedicated to uncovering, honoring, and inspiring the next generation with the stories of unsung heroes in science, technology, research, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM). Founded by William "Bill" Montgomery - cousin of legendary NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose groundbreaking work featured in the movie Hidden Figures, helped land astronauts on the Moon. The organization carries forward her legacy of excellence, inclusion, and discovery. Through educational initiatives, exhibits, awards like the "Space History Maker" medals, and youth-focused programs in transportation, technology, and space exploration, Hidden Pioneers shines a light on trailblazers whose contributions have shaped history yet remained overlooked, empowering diverse voices to reach for the stars and build a more innovative future.

Media Contact:

Space Blue contact via media@spaceblue.club

Website: www.spaceblue.club

Columbia Memorial Space Center:

https://www.columbiaspacescience.org/

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/space-blue-and-hidden-pioneers-presents-music%2fart-in-space-now-and-in-the-future-1197876