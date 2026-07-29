InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Launches the Continuous Trust Platform and a New Brand Identity

Platform and rebrand mark the company's evolution from federal cybersecurity consultancy to platform-enabled cloud and security provider

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / InfusionPoints today announced the Continuous Trust Platform, bringing the company's cloud engineering, security operations, and compliance capabilities together under a single model, along with a new brand identity built around the same idea.

The change arrives as federal authorization requirements move away from point-in-time assessment. FedRAMP's Consolidated Rules for 2026 set a December 7, 2026 deadline for VDR and VER adoption, with corrective action closing March 7, 2027. Cloud service providers that treated compliance as an annual event now have to prove their security posture continuously.

For nearly 20 years, InfusionPoints has helped organizations navigate federal regulations including the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), Department of Defense (DoD) requirements, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), and enterprise security programs. The company holds FedRAMP 20x Class C certification, ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, and AWS Premier Tier Partner status, and supports customers across DoD, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of the Treasury.

"The platform isn't a new logo and a new website," said Gary Daemer, Founder and CEO of InfusionPoints. "Trust is what lets an organization enter a new market, move faster, and accomplish its mission. We built the Continuous Trust Platform to help our customers establish that trust and then keep proving it."

What the Continuous Trust Platform delivers

The platform is organized around four outcomes customers are actually buying:

Get Authorized Faster. Reach an authority to operate and get to market faster

Reduce Audit Burden. Replace static screenshots and spreadsheet evidence with automated proof and control mapping.

Stay Continuously Compliant. Keep evidence, control status, monitoring, vulnerabilities, and remediation refreshed as the environment changes.

Know What Matters and Fix It Fast. Use real-time security and compliance signals to prioritize remediation and response.

The platform delivers those outcomes through four stages, Build, Operate, Prove, and Defend, supported by XBU40, Cloud Ops, Command Center with AuditShield, and VNSOC360°.

"Our customers aren't buying a report," said Chad Spears, Chief Information Security Officer of InfusionPoints. "They're buying the ability to keep operating in an environment where the evidence has to be current every day, not once a year. That's what we built the platform to deliver."

A Visual System Built to Scale

The refreshed identity includes an updated logo, new typography, and a refined color palette designed for clarity, accessibility, and recognition across digital and print. The system gives InfusionPoints a consistent foundation as the platform portfolio grows.

The rebrand also introduces a redesigned website at https://infusionpoints.com

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints is a bootstrapped, evergreen cybersecurity and systems engineering firm headquartered in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Since 2007, InfusionPoints has helped federal agencies and regulated organizations build, operate, prove, and defend secure cloud environments. InfusionPoints holds a FedRAMP 20x Class C certification, an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, and is an AWS Premier Tier Partner. Learn more at infusionpoints.com

Media Contact:

Felisha Daemer

(336)990-0258

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infusionpoints-launches-the-continuous-trust-platform-and-a-new-1197883