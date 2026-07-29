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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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SEMI Reports Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 7.4% Year-on-Year in Q2 2026

Growth in Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Driven by AI Demand as Industrial and Automotive Markets Show Signs of Recovery

MILPITAS, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported today, in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry, that worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 7.4% year-on-year to 3,573 million square inches (MSI) from the 3,327 MSI recorded during the same quarter of 2025. Shipments increased 9.1% quarter-over-quarter from the 3,275 MSI recorded during the first quarter of 2026.

"Silicon wafer shipments maintained steady growth in the second quarter, driven by strong and increasing AI-related demand beyond advanced logic and memory to include power devices, photonics, and other markets," said Ginji Yada, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Sales and Marketing Division at SUMCO Corporation. "In addition, industrial and automotive demand is recovering, while memory price pressures are contributing to constrained PC and smartphone demand. Device manufacturers are investing heavily in capacity expansion, and silicon wafer demand growth is expected to continue."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300 mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epitaxial). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry, including the development of statistics about the silicon industry.

For more information, visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

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About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1-831-889-3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Lisa Gillette-Martin/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-408-205-4732
Email: lgmartin@bodewellgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-reports-worldwide-silicon-wafer-shipments-increase-7-4-year-on-year-in-q2-2026--302836816.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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