Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Biopsy Devices Market to Reach US$ 11.2 Bn by 2033 Advances with AI-Driven Precision Diagnostics - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopsy devices market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 6.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 11.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.4% in the coming years. This growth is primarily driven by the rising global burden of cancer and increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), global cancer cases are expected to increase from approximately 20 million in 2022 to nearly 35 million by 2050, significantly strengthening demand for accurate tissue diagnosis.

Rising Global Cancer Burden Strengthens Demand for Biopsy Procedures

The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide is the primary factor driving demand for biopsy devices. Healthcare systems increasingly emphasize early diagnosis because timely tissue confirmation remains the gold standard for identifying malignant tumors and determining appropriate treatment strategies. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), global cancer incidence is projected to increase by 77% between 2022 and 2050, placing greater pressure on hospitals and diagnostic centers to expand biopsy capabilities. Breast, lung, prostate, colorectal, and liver cancers continue to account for a large proportion of biopsy procedures globally.

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Government-backed screening initiatives are also increasing diagnostic volumes. Programs focused on breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer screening across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are enabling earlier disease detection and generating higher demand for biopsy procedures following abnormal imaging findings. In the United States, more than two million new cancer cases are expected annually, while China and India continue to witness rapidly expanding patient populations requiring diagnostic confirmation.

Healthcare providers increasingly prefer minimally invasive biopsy techniques because they reduce procedural complications, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient comfort compared to open surgical biopsies. Needle-based biopsy systems supported by ultrasound, CT, and MRI guidance allow physicians to obtain highly accurate tissue samples with minimal trauma. Continuous technological improvements in automated biopsy guns and vacuum-assisted systems are also improving specimen quality while reducing repeat procedures. Together, these factors continue to strengthen long-term market demand across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized diagnostic clinics.

Key Highlights

The global biopsy devices market is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 11.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Rising global cancer incidence and expanding early detection programs are accelerating demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures worldwide.

North America accounted for approximately 42% of the market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong adoption of AI-enabled diagnostic technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing cancer cases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government-led screening initiatives across China and India.

Needle-based biopsy guns held approximately 46% of the market share, making them the leading product segment due to their accuracy, efficiency, and widespread clinical adoption.

Artificial Intelligence and Image-Guided Technologies Transform Clinical Diagnostics

Rapid technological innovation is reshaping the biopsy devices market by integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced imaging guidance into routine clinical practice. Healthcare providers are adopting these technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce human error, and enhance workflow efficiency across pathology laboratories and oncology departments.

AI-assisted pathology platforms now help clinicians identify malignant tissue patterns with greater consistency while reducing interpretation time. Image-guided biopsy systems incorporating ultrasound, MRI, and CT technologies enable physicians to precisely target suspicious lesions, particularly in complex anatomical locations. Robotic-assisted biopsy systems further improve procedural precision by minimizing operator variability during needle placement.

The adoption of digital pathology is also accelerating across developed healthcare markets as hospitals invest in integrated diagnostic ecosystems. These solutions combine imaging, tissue analysis, and AI algorithms into unified clinical workflows that support faster treatment decisions. Manufacturers continue introducing advanced disposable biopsy instruments, ergonomic biopsy guns, and software-enabled diagnostic platforms designed to improve physician productivity and patient outcomes.

As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize precision medicine, technological advancements are expected to create substantial commercial opportunities for manufacturers capable of delivering integrated biopsy solutions that combine hardware, imaging, and artificial intelligence into a single diagnostic platform.

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Key Highlight: Hologic to Acquire Gynesonics to Expand Women's Health Portfolio

A standout development highlighted by Hologic was its agreement to acquire Gynesonics, a company specializing in minimally invasive solutions for women's health. The acquisition adds the Sonata System, an incision-free, ultrasound-guided treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids, to Hologic's portfolio. According to Hologic, this addition expands its presence in gynecologic care and complements its existing GYN Surgical business.

Hologic stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy of providing innovative solutions across the continuum of women's healthcare. The company noted that Gynesonics' technology broadens its portfolio of minimally invasive treatment options and strengthens its ability to serve healthcare providers managing common gynecologic conditions.

Hologic also emphasized that the acquisition supports its long-term focus on advancing women's health through innovative technologies. By incorporating Gynesonics' minimally invasive treatment platform, the company aims to expand its offerings for gynecologists while reinforcing its commitment to improving clinical outcomes and patient care in women's health.

Segmentation Insights: Needle-Based Biopsy Guns Continue to Lead as Precision Diagnostics Gain Clinical Preference

Needle-based biopsy guns remain the leading product segment in the global biopsy devices market, accounting for approximately 46% of market share. Their dominance is driven by widespread adoption across breast, prostate, kidney, liver, and lung biopsy procedures, where they deliver high-quality tissue samples with minimal invasiveness and shorter recovery times. Hospitals and diagnostic centers continue to favor automated and semi-automated core needle systems because they improve procedural efficiency while reducing repeat biopsies. Innovation within this segment remains strong, highlighted by Mammotome's commercial launch of the AutoCore Single Insertion Core Biopsy System in late 2024, the first automated spring-loaded core needle biopsy device designed to improve sampling accuracy and physician workflow. Growing compatibility with ultrasound, CT, and MRI-guided procedures further strengthens adoption across advanced healthcare facilities. As cancer screening programs continue expanding worldwide, needle-based biopsy systems are expected to remain the preferred diagnostic solution throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights: North America Leads while Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America holds the largest share of the biopsy devices market, accounting for approximately 42% of global revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread cancer screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies, and strong regulatory support. The United States remains the largest contributor, driven by high cancer incidence, continuous FDA approvals, and rapid adoption of AI-enabled diagnostic technologies across hospitals and outpatient facilities. Canada continues expanding through government-funded screening initiatives and growing investments in modern diagnostic infrastructure.

Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market through 2033. China continues to dominate regional demand because of its large cancer patient population, expanding hospital infrastructure, and significant government investment in oncology care. India is experiencing particularly rapid growth through programs such as Ayushman Bharat, increasing awareness of early cancer detection, and expansion of private diagnostic networks. Rising healthcare expenditure and improving access to minimally invasive procedures continue accelerating biopsy adoption across the region.

Europe maintains steady market growth supported by organized national screening programs, universal healthcare systems, and strong clinical adoption of advanced biopsy technologies. Germany leads regional revenues due to high healthcare expenditure and sophisticated hospital infrastructure, while the United Kingdom continues expanding through NHS-led early diagnosis initiatives. Latin America and the Middle East are also witnessing gradual market expansion as healthcare investments improve access to cancer diagnostics and image-guided biopsy procedures.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Cook Medical.

Hologic, Inc. continues expanding through strategic acquisitions, including its 2025 acquisition of Gynesonics, strengthening its women's health and biopsy technology portfolio.

Danaher Corporation focuses on expanding precision diagnostics through continuous investment in pathology, molecular diagnostics, and digital healthcare technologies that complement tissue-based diagnostics.

Cardinal Health, Inc. emphasizes broad distribution capabilities and disposable biopsy products while strengthening relationships with hospitals and outpatient diagnostic centers.

Olympus Corporation continues investing in minimally invasive endoscopic biopsy technologies, supporting growing demand across gastroenterology and pulmonology applications.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Forceps

By Application

Breast Biopsy

Skin Biopsy

Kidney Biopsy

Others

By End-user

Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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