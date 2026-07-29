Augusta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Science180 (www.Science180.com) has announced the release of From Science to Bible's Conclusions, a book by Beninese-American scientist Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel exploring the relationship between mathematics, physics, scientific interpretation, and the biblical account of creation.







The book enters a debate often framed too narrowly. Readers are commonly asked to choose between modern scientific explanations and faith, as though the two cannot be examined together. Dr. Israel takes a different approach. Rather than dismissing scientific data, he asks whether familiar evidence can be organized through another mathematical framework.

Published by Science180, the book is available through Amazon, IngramSpark, and Science180.com.

The book presents Dr. Israel's mathematical framework and invites readers to examine the assumptions, calculations, and interpretations behind his proposed conclusions.

A Challenge of Interpretation

The harder problem is deciding what scientific data means and which assumptions guide the models built around it.

From Science to Bible's Conclusions argues that scientific observations should not automatically be tied to one interpretation. Dr. Israel's position is that some accepted conclusions may reflect the structure of the model as much as the data itself.

Dr. Israel states that any alternative interpretation requires clearly defined variables, transparent calculations, an explanation of how conclusions are reached, and openness to critical evaluation. He presents the book as a framework for examination rather than a demand for agreement.

"The goal is not to avoid difficult questions," Dr. Israel said. "It is to make the reasoning clear enough that people can test it, challenge it, and decide where they agree or disagree."

A video discussion about the book is available through Science180's official YouTube channel.

Mathematics as a Bridge

At the center of the book is a four-variable framework that Dr. Israel uses to examine the formation of the universe, Earth, Moon, and Sun. He argues that mathematical relationships among these bodies can be used to reconsider the timing described in Genesis.

The book presents Dr. Israel's calculations, which propose that the Earth's formation occurred at 2.82 days, the Moon's at 3.32 days, and the Sun's at 3.69 days after the beginning of the universe. Dr. Israel interprets these calculations as corresponding with the third and fourth days described in the biblical creation account (Genesis 1:1-19).

These conclusions are his proposed findings. Mathematics can show whether a result follows from a set of assumptions, but the physical meaning of those assumptions still requires evaluation.

By offering defined variables and numerical claims, Dr. Israel gives readers something concrete to examine. Supporters can study the logic. Critics can question the inputs, mechanisms, and compatibility with existing evidence.

Beyond the Book

Science180 has developed the ideas behind the book into a broader education and consulting platform. Its services (Science180.com/services) include Science180 Academy (Science180Academy.com), customized training, research consulting, speaking engagements, seminars, masterclasses, interviews, assessments, mentoring, conferences, and publishing support.

The organization works with audiences that approach the subject differently. A scientist may focus on evidence and physical mechanisms. A mathematician may examine assumptions and consistency. A theologian may study Genesis.

The platform extends discussions related to the themes explored in the book through educational programs and professional services. The book presents these concepts as interpretations based on Dr. Israel's proposed framework.

Through Science180's educational programs and professional services, Dr. Israel aims to create structured discussions in which scientific reasoning, mathematics, theology, and philosophy can be considered without requiring participants to begin from the same conclusion.

Recognition and Responsibility

Dr. Israel's professional affiliations include memberships in scientific, mathematical, philosophical, agricultural, biological, publishing, and religious-media organizations. These affiliations represent areas of professional interest that have contributed to his work across science, mathematics, philosophy, and related fields.

In 2026, Dr. Israel received two awards recognizing his work at the intersection of mathematics, science, and religious studies.

Recognition raises the standard for communication. Claims about creation, science, and God's existence must be presented with enough precision for readers to distinguish between data, interpretation, theory, and belief.

That distinction is especially important for work intended for a broad audience. Readers should be able to identify which conclusions come from established observations, which depend on Dr. Israel's calculations, and which involve a theological interpretation of the results.

Reopening the Conversation

From Science to Bible's Conclusions does not attempt to make the origins debate simple. Its main argument is that, especially before assessing the mathematical evidence, biblical creation requires careful investigation rather than hasty rejection.

The book challenges readers to question their assumptions, consider opposing viewpoints, and embrace multidisciplinary research. Its most lasting lesson may be that rigorous discourse involves clear reasoning, accurate terminology, mental stamina, and a willingness to examine ideas closely.

Dr. Israel's approach will not resolve every disagreement between science and faith. It does, however, offer readers a specific framework they can evaluate rather than a general appeal to belief.

Review copies of From Science to Bible's Conclusions are available upon request at https://science180.com/askforreview/.

About Science180

Science180 is a United States-based publishing, education, and consulting platform focused on the origins of the universe, life, chemical particles, and the relationship between science and faith. To learn more, visit www.Science180.com and www.Israel120.com.

About the Author

Nathanael-Israel Israel, Ph.D., is the founder of Science180, where he helps people navigate difficult questions at the intersection of science and faith. Originally from Benin Republic, a French-speaking country on the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa, Israel completed his undergraduate degrees there, before relocating to the United States, where he earned his Ph.D. in Plant, Insect and Microbial Sciences. He presents his research as an effort to examine connections between mathematical interpretations, scientific observations, and the Genesis creation narrative.

He is the author of more than 10 books, including Turbulent Origin of the Universe, Reconciling Science and Creation Accurately, From Science to Bible's Conclusions, Turbulent Origin of Life, Turbulent Origin of Chemical Particles, and Mathematical Proof of God's Existence at the Intersection of Science and Faith, among others. He maintains active memberships in multiple scientific associations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, the American Physical Society, the American Mathematical Society, and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

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