CAB Solar brought its line of cable management products to The smarter E 2026 in Munich, showcasing the company's patented ModulAir cable hangers, which offer flexibility for solar PV installations. The company's hangers enable customers to use smaller cables to save money, and to scale up as needed. In his interview at the event, John Giffin, Solar Project Manager for CAB Solar, described how the company's new 3D locking-arm hanger solution is designed specifically for agricultural projects. He said the hanger design ensures safe habitats for animals while preventing the hangers from opening ...

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