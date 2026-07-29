Dudum Chiropractic: East Bay Chiropractor Publishes Second Peer-Reviewed Study Showing 52% Disc Extrusion Reduction Without Surgery

Walnut Creek chiropractic clinic documents 52% cervical disc extrusion reduction and one-year continued improvement in a patient who avoided surgery, in a study published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / A study published in the respected Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic documents the success of a nonsurgical spinal decompression technique, developed by Dr. JD Dudum of Dudum Chiropractic, for treating cervical spine instability and disc extrusions.

Dudum co-authored the research paper, "Reduction of Cervical Intervertebral Disc Extrusion in Patients with Segmental Instability: Nonsurgical Spinal Decompression and Other Conservative Treatment," with Dr. Bryan Gatterman, DC DACBR, a board-certified chiropractic radiologist. The paper examines the therapy's potential as an alternative to invasive surgical procedures.

The study details the case of a 50-year-old patient presenting with neck pain that radiated through the shoulder blade, as well as numbness and tremors in the fingers. The patient was diagnosed with cervical segmental instability, disc extrusion, and cervical myelopathy, a condition that can cause neck pain, numbness, and impaired coordination due to spinal cord compression.

After undergoing a three-month treatment program consisting of Dr. Dudum's nonsurgical spinal decompression (NSD) therapy combined with conservative chiropractic care, the patient experienced substantial improvements in neck and shoulder pain, daily function, and neurological symptoms. Follow-up MRI scans revealed a 52% reduction in cervical disc extrusion, with continued improvement documented one year after treatment. No adverse side effects were reported during or after treatment.

Dr. Dudum's first peer-reviewed study in 2024 documented how NSD resulted in significant reductions in lumbar disc herniations and complete pain relief among patients with chronic lower back pain and sciatica.

"We now have MRI-confirmed evidence that cervical disc extrusion can be reduced by 52 percent without surgery. This patient was told surgery was his only option. One year later, his disc continued to improve on its own," Dr. Dudum said.

The study finds that NSD combined with conservative chiropractic care may provide a safe and effective treatment option for cervical instability and disc extrusion. It concludes that additional controlled trials are warranted to evaluate long-term outcomes in the treatment of cervical instability as a non-invasive option for cervical spine disorders.

For patients diagnosed with cervical disc injuries, persistent neck pain , or symptoms associated with cervical myelopathy, the findings offer encouraging evidence that conservative care can provide meaningful relief without surgery.

"Most patients coming to us have already been told surgery is inevitable. In this case, the disc measurably reduced on follow-up MRI - a structural change, not just symptom relief. That's documented, not claimed," Dr. Dudum said.

To learn more about Dr. Dudum's NSD therapy or to schedule a consultation, visit www.drjddudum.com or call (925) 300-3302.

About Dudum Chiropractic

Dudum Chiropractic, based in Walnut Creek, California, specializes in nonsurgical spinal decompression and conservative chiropractic care for patients experiencing neck pain, back pain, disc injuries, sciatica, and related spinal conditions. Dudum Chiropractic is home to one of the largest single-location spinal decompression centers in the United States, with over 50,000 treatments performed and two peer-reviewed studies documenting MRI-confirmed disc reduction outcomes.

SOURCE: Dudum Chiropractic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/east-bay-chiropractor-publishes-second-peer-reviewed-study-showing-52-1193853