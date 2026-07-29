Kasashima Gallery and Asian International Art Association Return to the Carrousel du Louvre in 2027

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Kasashima Gallery and Asian International Art Association (AIAA) announced that they will jointly return to the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, in 2027. The exhibition will bring together Asian artists to showcase ink paintings, calligraphy, and diverse works inspired by Eastern aesthetics, presenting the cultural appeal of Asian art to the international art market and fostering deeper exchanges between Asian art and the European collector community.

The Louvre, home to world-class artworks, features the Carrousel du Louvre as one of the most coveted venues for artists worldwide, where Asian International Art Association plans to bring its members to the global stage. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

This initiative continues the international strategy of both organizations to promote Asian art. Through major art fairs, the project will connect Asian artists, cultural promotion organizations, and the European art market, creating an important bridge between Eastern art and global collectors. The collaboration will combine physical exhibitions, cultural and creative product sales, social media engagement, and media exposure to enhance the global visibility and market presence of Asian art.

In recent years, Wu Li-Ying, Chairperson of AIAA, has actively supported Asian artists in participating in international exhibitions and established multiple collaborations with Kasashima Gallery. From the 2024 Vueling Onboart Exhibition in Spain to Art Shopping in France in 2025, and Expo Metro Rome in Italy in 2026, both organizations have worked together to bring Asian artists onto European stages, expanding the global recognition and influence of Asian art.

During Art Shopping 2025 in Paris, Kasashima Gallery presented the themed project "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail," while Wu Li-Ying invited multiple calligraphy and ink artists to participate. The project combined traditional Japanese Kyoto Folding Fans craftsmanship with Chinese ink art, presenting works that merge Eastern aesthetics with contemporary artistic expressions. The exhibition attracted attention from international visitors and media, with 20 exhibited artworks being acquired during the event, demonstrating the growing potential of Asian art in the global market.

In April 2025, Kasashima Gallery and Asian artists showcased Kyoto Folding Fan artworks at the Carrousel du Louvre, receiving widespread appreciation from art enthusiasts, with works acquired by collectors. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Wu Li-Ying stated that the successful response to the 2025 Paris exhibition allowed more international audiences to discover the creative energy and cultural depth of Asian art. Building on their previous achievements, AIAA will once again collaborate with Kasashima Gallery in 2027 to participate in an exhibition at Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, using this world-class art platform to further promote cultural exchange between East and West.

Renowned Asian calligraphy and ink artist Wu Li-Ying presented her solo works under the theme "L'encre de Paris" at the Carrousel du Louvre in 2025. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

"Beyond the exhibition itself, we place great importance on increasing artists' international exposure," said Yu Le, Public Relations Manager of Kasashima Gallery. During the 2027 Paris exhibition, the gallery will continue collaborating with global media partners to conduct public relations activities across the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Greater China, further enhancing the international visibility of the exhibition and participating artists. She noted that while exhibitions may be temporary, the impact of media coverage and digital communication can continue to grow after the event, allowing artworks to reach more collectors, cultural institutions, and international markets while creating long-term opportunities for artists.

Media Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kasashima-gallery-and-asian-international-art-association-return-t-1197930