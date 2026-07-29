Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Ahmed Farooq, SVP, Head of Retail ETF Distribution, Franklin Templeton Canada ("Franklin Templeton") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the continued growth of Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF lineup and momentum across its actively managed fixed income ETF suite:

Franklin Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FHIS)

Franklin Canadian Short Term Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FLSD)

Franklin Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FLCP)

Franklin Global Core Bond Fund ETF Series (TSX: FLGA)





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Together, these ETFs, along with the full suite of active, passive and factor ETFs, reflect Franklin Templeton's commitment to delivering innovative, actively managed investment solutions designed to help Canadian investors meet a wide range of portfolio objectives.

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients' strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, they combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since their founding in 1947, they have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation and providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

In Canada, Franklin Templeton operates as Franklin Templeton Canada, a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

To learn more, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307099

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange