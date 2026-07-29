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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Karviva: Dr. Angela Zeng Appears on The Breakfast Club to Discuss Traditional Chinese Medicine and Nutrition

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, founder and CEO of Karviva Wellness Beverages, recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, joining hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious for a conversation about Traditional Chinese Medicine, nutrition, and the ideas explored in her debut book, The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss.

During the interview, Dr. Angela discussed the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine and how they have influenced her work as a scientist, entrepreneur, and author. She also shared the inspiration behind The Balance Cure, which presents Traditional Chinese Medicine alongside modern nutritional science and invites readers to explore different perspectives on nutrition and lifestyle.

The conversation also touched on Karviva and the philosophy that has guided the company since its founding. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and contemporary nutrition research, Karviva develops plant-based beverages using thoughtfully selected ingredients.

"I appreciate opportunities to introduce more people to Traditional Chinese Medicine and to share the ideas that have shaped my work," said Dr. Angela Zeng. "Conversations like these create space for people to explore different perspectives on nutrition and wellness."

The interview follows several recent milestones for Dr. Angela and Karviva. Over the past year, her work has been featured in Bon Appétit, while Karviva's Profit Cacao Whole Plant Protein & Prebiotic Smoothie was recognized in the 2026 Good Housekeeping Snack Awards.

The full interview is available through The Breakfast Club on the official iHeart platform.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, is a food scientist, medical scientist, Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, and founder and CEO of Karviva. Born into generations of Chinese herbal practitioners and trained in pathology, biochemistry, and nutrition, she writes and speaks about Traditional Chinese Medicine, nutrition, and functional foods. She is the author of The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science, the company develops plant-based beverages made with thoughtfully selected ingredients.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com
City: Saint Louis
State: Missouri
Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/dr.-angela-zeng-appears-on-the-breakfast-club-to-discuss-traditional-chi-1197973

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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