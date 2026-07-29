COIL: 2026 first-half revenue

PRESS RELEASE









Brussels, 29 July 2026 (5:45pm)

World leader in aluminium anodising



2026 first-half revenue

COIL, the world leader in aluminium anodising, today announces its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026.

Business activity

(€M) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Tolling sales 7.68 6.94 +10.7% Package sales 1.23 1.69 -27.4% Half-year revenue 8.91 8.63 +3.2%

Revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €8.9 million, up 3.2% compared with the first half of 2025. This performance reflects the continued execution of COIL's strategic transformation and the growing contribution of tolling activities.

During the period, the Company operated in an environment marked by persistent geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in the Middle East, which continued to drive volatility in aluminium prices and raw material costs. This led metal distributors to adopt a more cautious purchasing approach and prompted some customers to defer investment decisions and project awards, delaying order intake.

Against this backdrop, tolling sales increased by 10.7% to €7.7 million, representing 86% of total revenue, compared with 80% in the first half of 2025. This performance confirms the relevance of the Company's strategy, implemented in partnership with leading European rolling mills, to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of its business model.

Package sales amounted to €1.2 million, representing 14% of total revenue, compared with €1.7 million in the first half of 2025. This activity remains deliberately focused on selected strategic applications, primarily aluminium composite panel manufacturers and high value-added architectural projects.

Outlook

Despite continued uncertainty in the market environment, COIL currently expects business activity in the second half of 2026 to remain broadly in line with the first half. Given the higher revenue base in the second half of 2025, the Company currently anticipates that full-year 2026 revenue could remain below the level achieved in 2025.

The Company continues to execute the transformation of its operating model through strict overhead cost optimisation and the continued development of its tolling business in partnership with leading European rolling mills.

Supported by its recognised technological expertise, its commitment to sustainable aluminium finishing solutions and the dedication of its teams, COIL remains focused on strengthening its competitive positioning and creating long-term value in an evolving market environment.

Agenda

30 October 2026 First half 2026 results and half-year financial report (after close of trading)

About COIL

COIL is the world leader in aluminium anodising for the architectural and industrial markets.

Anodising is an electrochemical process that creates a durable oxide layer on aluminium, providing outstanding corrosion resistance, long-lasting UV-stable finishes and enhanced functional performance. It preserves aluminium's intrinsic properties, including its strength-to-weight ratio, durability and full recyclability, making it a sustainable solution for a wide range of applications, from architecture and design to industrial and transport markets.

COIL combines proprietary know-how, industrial excellence and long-standing customer relationships to deliver high value-added anodising solutions. The Group is transforming its business model towards a more resilient and competitive tolling-based model while continuing to serve selected packaged solution markets.

With more than 100 employees across Belgium and Germany, COIL generated revenue of €19.4 million in 2025.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | ISIN: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL

Jan Robeyns

investor.relations@coil.be

Tel.: +32 (0)11 88 01 88 ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe / Déborah Schwartz

coil@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZptZZRslJibmG5tlZVoapdoZ21jxGOYamjImWSaZJ+YaW2WmW9qaMqVZnJqmmtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99569-coil_pr_29july2026_en.pdf