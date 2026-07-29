Adapti, Inc., Ballengee Group, and Levelution Sports Help Navigate the Changing Name, Image and Likeness Landscape

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today discusses its ability to help athletes generate sustainable value over time through diverse revenue streams and manage the evolving and sometimes difficult processes of NIL.

NIL has become a major topic in sports after the NCAA changed its rules in 2021, allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness without losing their eligibility. NIL has moved from a niche opportunity in 2021 to a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem, and agencies that combine representation. The marketplace now involves athletes, brands, schools, collectives, and agents.

Make no mistake, the NIL market is huge. The approximate size of the market is $2.7 billion across all college sports, with nearly $2 billion reaching athletes directly. It is estimated to grow at 20-30% each year through 2030.

Prior to NIL, most athletes had limited need for professional representation until they were preparing to enter a professional league. Today, athletes can monetize their personal brands while still in school, creating a growing demand for experienced agents much earlier in their careers.

NIL opportunities extend far beyond endorsement contracts. Athletes now navigate brand partnerships, social media campaigns, appearances, licensing agreements, and compliance requirements that can vary by school, conference, and state. As a result, agents play an increasingly significant role in identifying opportunities, negotiating deals, protecting athlete interests, and helping clients build long-term brand value.

The rapidly evolving NIL marketplace has also created challenges. Athlete valuations can fluctuate based on performance, social media reach, market demand, and regulatory changes. Experienced agents help athletes understand their market value, avoid unfavorable agreements, and develop strategies that align with both short-term earnings and long-term career goals.

For agencies, NIL has expanded the scope of athlete representation. Rather than focusing solely on professional contract negotiations, agents now serve as marketers, brand managers, business advisors, and relationship builders. Those who can provide comprehensive support are positioned to create value for athletes throughout their collegiate careers and beyond.

In such a dynamic environment, having an experienced agency can make a significant difference. Established agencies understand market trends, maintain relationships with brands, negotiate favorable contract terms, and help athletes avoid undervaluing or overpricing their NIL opportunities. They also provide guidance on compliance, personal branding, content strategy, and long-term career planning.

Rather than focusing solely on securing the next deal, experienced representation helps athletes build sustainable value over time. In a volatile NIL market, strategic advice, industry connections, and professional negotiation can be the difference between short-term opportunities and lasting success.

Historically an athlete's value was based on their on the field performance and future potential. However, now while athletic performance can create attention, personal branding and audience engagement often determine how effectively that attention can be monetized through NIL opportunities. Agents can help athletes build their digital presence, engage with fans, develop authentic content, and position themselves as marketable brands. In today's NIL environment, influence, reach, and engagement are often key drivers of commercial value.

Without agents, athletes can undervalue or miss opportunities, unintentionally damage their brand, or run into compliance issues. Also, NIL agreements often contain complex legal language regarding exclusivity, intellectual property rights, content ownership, and performance obligations. Athletes may unknowingly sign contracts that limit future opportunities or grant brands extensive rights to their name and image.

In short, while NIL has created substantially more opportunities for athletes, even ones that have not turned professional yet, it has also created challenges. While negotiating deals is still important, the best agents do much more than secure endorsements. They help athletes identify their market value, build a recognizable personal brand, grow their social media presence, connect with the right sponsors, and develop a strategy that aligns with their goals.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io.

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-ballengee-group-and-levelution-sports-help-navigate-t-1197982