Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly 2026 Top Dentists

Representing the top 10% of dentists in the U.S. at a pivotal moment for American consumers faced with rising out-of-pocket costs and for dental practices dropping insurance networks at a rising rate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly's 2026 Top Dentists , recognizing the top 10% of dentists across the country. Selected from more than 200,000+ practicing dentists nationwide, the list includes over 22,000 peer-nominated dentists representing all 50 states and 12 dental specialties.

Castle Connolly Top Dentists are selected through a rigorous process that is based on peer nominations, professional achievements, and excellence in patient care. These dentists exemplify the highest standards of expertise and integrity, giving patients the confidence and guidance to make informed healthcare decisions. The recognition methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Advisory Board .

This inaugural release welcomes top Dentists into the Castle Connolly network following a comprehensive review with Castle Connolly's rigorous standards for independent, merit-based recognition. The expansion extends Castle Connolly's trusted healthcare recognition platform beyond physicians and hospitals, providing consumers with an independent resource for identifying outstanding dental professionals.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for American consumers, who are facing rising out-of-pocket costs and more responsibility for evaluating their care options as dentists drop insurance networks at a rising rate.

"We're seeing a massive shift across the dental care landscape, from evolving insurance participation to increasing consumer responsibility for care decisions," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director of Castle Connolly. "As patients take a more active role in managing their own care, having a trusted, independent resource like Castle Connolly Top Dentists becomes essential for making informed decisions."

A recent study by the American Dental Association (ADA) shows that nearly one in three dentists (29%) reported dropping insurance networks in the past year. Insurance-related issues, including low reimbursement rates, claim denials, and Medicare/Medicaid challenges, were the top challenge facing dental practices in 2026, with more than half of dentists (55%) identifying them as a primary concern.

As more dentists leave insurance networks, the effects are increasingly being felt by patients. Dentists report that nearly one-quarter of their active patients had been enrolled in the plans they dropped, forcing many to reevaluate their coverage or provider options.

While approximately three-quarters of Americans under age 65 have dental insurance, many consumers continue to report confusion about coverage limitations, out-of-pocket costs, and what their plans actually include. This is particularly true for major procedures, where typical PPO annual benefits have remained largely unchanged since the 1970s , despite decades of inflation and rising care costs.

Amid this shifting landscape, Castle Connolly's Top Dentists list provides a trusted resource for both patients and providers, helping consumers identify dentists who have been peer-nominated and independently evaluated for excellence while giving recognized professionals a meaningful way to distinguish themselves and connect with patients seeking high-quality care.

About Castle Connolly

With over 35 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a highly trusted and credible source. A study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com .

About the Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a leading Pharma Commercialization, Digital Health & Wellness, and Provider Solutions Company for Life Sciences, Hospitals and Health Systems, Health Care Providers (HCPs), and health-seeking Consumers. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands.

Contact Information

Caroline Baron

Senior Director

publicrelations@castleconnolly.com

(212) 367-8400

SOURCE: Castle Connolly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/castle-connolly-releases-castle-connolly-2026-top-dentists-1198038