Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) announced today that it has been named by Gartner as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms . The evaluation was based on specific criteria analyzing the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Freshworks attributes this recognition to its rapid customer growth and the depth and scale of its unified service operations platform.

According to Gartner, "The ITSM platforms market reached nearly $9 billion in 2025, growing 13.74% year over year and remains the largest segment of the IT operations value management market." The report later notes, "Asset visibility has evolved toward a unified data fabric that connects ITSM, asset and operational data, becoming a prerequisite for effective automation and AI-driven decision making."

Historically, IT and operations have run on a single linear trigger: something happens, and a human responds. A laptop is requested, so a ticket gets created for manual provisioning. An alert fires, so an onsite engineer investigates. Many leaders have been promised zero touch autonomous service, yet the core blockers to modernization are not a lack of ambition; they're disconnected data, missing context, and AI that acts as more of a consulting project instead of an accelerator.

"Service and operations leaders don't just want a faster ticketing system, they want an AI-powered platform that unifies service, operations, assets and knowledge together on a shared data layer," said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer & President of Freshworks. "We believe our positioning as a Leader by Gartner highlights a clear shift in the market. We're focused on giving agile enterprises the depth and scale they need, alongside domain-specific AI so they can move at the speed of their business while staying firmly in control."

Companies like Amerisure , McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team and New Balance already trust Freshservice to run that way. Our customer base experiences a CSAT of 97.8% and an average first contact resolution of 75%.

Freshworks drives service transformation across three core areas:

Unified ServiceOps Platform: Brings together IT Service (ITSM), Operations (ITOM), Asset (ITAM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) on a single platform with a common data and context model. Our one service delivery model serves IT, HR, Finance, and other business teams - not separate tools stitched together - meaning a single common layer of insights, analytics and integrations.

Brings together IT Service (ITSM), Operations (ITOM), Asset (ITAM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) on a single platform with a common data and context model. Our one service delivery model serves IT, HR, Finance, and other business teams - not separate tools stitched together - meaning a single common layer of insights, analytics and integrations. Trusted, Domain-Specific AI: Deploys intelligent agents across critical workflows - including IT and HR requests, incident triage, and multichannel self-service - to automate routine resolutions. Freshworks has built Freddy AI for the problems tens of thousands of customers have today, with a foundational understanding of over a decade of experience, workflow, and service domain solutioning to make Freddy AI more accurate, reliable and effective.

Deploys intelligent agents across critical workflows - including IT and HR requests, incident triage, and multichannel self-service - to automate routine resolutions. Freshworks has built Freddy AI for the problems tens of thousands of customers have today, with a foundational understanding of over a decade of experience, workflow, and service domain solutioning to make Freddy AI more accurate, reliable and effective. Rapid Impact: Built for short implementation cycles that deliver immediate value without consultant overhead and no-code setup. On average, Freshservice customers go live in under 90 days, delivering a 168% ROI and a six-month payback period ( read The 168% ROI behind switching to Freshservice ).



"One of the benefits is that we started with IT, and now we bring in a bunch of other workspaces, such as facilities, loss prevention, HR, and all the other business departments," said Markus Gaulke, Platform Manager for New Balance.

To access the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report, visit here .

About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered ServiceOps platform that unifies IT Service (ITSM) , Asset (ITAM) , Operations (ITOM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) on a single platform with a shared data layer. It gives IT, HR, finance, and facilities teams full visibility across services and infrastructure without the complexity of stitched-together tools. Freshservice comes with a natively embedded AI layer called Freddy AI that helps agents resolve issues faster, automates employee service requests, and gives leaders the insights they need to make better decisions. The result is resilient, proactive service delivery that scales across the entire organization.

About Freshworks

Freshworks is the AI-powered, unified service operations platform that is fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and enables every employee to be more productive. We offer powerful governance and scale, without the operational drag of legacy platforms. Organizations including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to deliver quality employee and customer service and manage efficient technology operations. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice, and Freddy AI and their associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Gartner Source Citation

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms, Rich Doheny, Jen Lichucki, 27 July, 2026 .

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Press Contact

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