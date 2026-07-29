Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), the vertically integrated entertainment technology and media company redefining independent content distribution through streaming, advertising technology, monetization, production support, and content financing, today announced a strategic partnership with Folktellers Studios to distribute the pilot episode of Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook: Phases of the Moon. This episode is now available on VYRE.

More than the debut of a new series, this marks the beginning of an ambitious fantasy universe built for audiences who believe the greatest adventures begin with a single discovery.





Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook: Phases of the Moon poster

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Based on the award-winning literary property created by Josef Bastian, Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook transports viewers into a richly imagined world where ancient mysteries, mythical creatures, and hidden realms exist just beyond ordinary sight. Designed as a long-form franchise spanning books, television, film, and immersive experiences, the series represents the first chapter of an expanding entertainment universe.

Starring Zane Williz and DJ Burch, Phases of the Moon introduces audiences to Aaron, a quiet and reluctant teenager whose ordinary life is shattered when his beloved grandfather, Pap, mysteriously disappears. Joined by his best friend Jake, Aaron embarks on a journey into a hidden world where darkness awakens, forgotten legends become reality, and every answer leads to an even greater mystery.

Directed by Carl Andrew Weyant, the pilot was produced by Folktellers Studios and Alliance Studios International and created by Josef Bastian and Folktellers Studios. It establishes the foundation for a larger mythology that unfolds across multiple stories, characters, and adventures.

As audiences continue searching for meaningful family entertainment filled with imagination, wonder, and hope, Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook delivers an original world designed to inspire viewers of every generation while laying the groundwork for a lasting franchise.

Founded in Detroit, Folktellers Studios has become one of the industry's emerging creators of family-safe, immersive storytelling. Led by author Josef Bastian and Executive Producer Stephen Sadler, the studio has published more than 100 ISBNs, anchored by the acclaimed Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook series alongside beloved titles including The Chronicles of Silver Jack, Simply Gorgeous, and Jack's Mettle. Their publishing catalog has earned numerous national honors, including Mom's Choice Gold Awards, Children's Moonbeam Book Awards, the American Book Fest Gold Award, and the National Indie Book Award.

Today, Folktellers Studios continues expanding its original intellectual property across publishing, comics, animation, live-action television, music, and live experiences creating a connected universe where every story opens the door to another.

"Bringing Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook to VYRE Network represents an exciting milestone as we continue expanding this universe," said Stephen Sadler, Executive Producer. "VYRE understands the long-term value of original intellectual property, and together we're introducing audiences to the very first chapter of a much larger story that will continue to grow for years to come."

"Stories have the power to transport us, inspire us, and connect generations," said Josef Bastian, Creator of the Folktellers Universe. "We're thrilled to introduce audiences around the world to Aaron's journey and invite them into a universe we've spent years building. This is only the beginning."

"At VYRE, we believe the future of entertainment belongs to creators who are building worlds, not simply producing content," said David Hill, CEO of VYRE Network. "Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook is exactly the type of original franchise we want to champion. We're excited to welcome audiences into this remarkable new universe."

Available now, audiences can stream Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook: Phases of the Moon exclusively on the VYRE App, available in 183 countries across Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, Sony TVs, Google TV, Tizen-enabled devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and on the web at VYRE.tv.

As the launch point for an expanding fantasy franchise, this premiere represents more than the arrival of a new series, it is an invitation for audiences to discover a world filled with mystery, imagination, and adventures yet to come.

About VYRE Network

VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE) is a vertically integrated entertainment technology and media company empowering the next generation of filmmakers, television creators, athletes, and intellectual property owners. Through its global distribution platform, advertising technology, production support, financing initiatives, and monetization ecosystem, VYRE helps creators transform original ideas into globally recognized entertainment brands. The VYRE streaming platform is available in 183 countries across today's leading connected devices and delivers premium films, television series, documentaries, live events, and original programming to audiences worldwide.

VYRE.tv

About Folktellers Studios

Folktellers Studios is a Detroit-based multimedia entertainment company dedicated to creating family-safe storytelling experiences across books, film, television, comics, music, and live events. Founded by Josef Bastian and Stephen Sadler, the studio's growing catalog of award-winning intellectual property is designed to inspire audiences through imaginative worlds, unforgettable characters, and stories that endure across generations. Through Unknown Guidebook LLC, the studio continues expanding the Excerpts From An Unknown Guidebook universe into a multi-platform entertainment franchise.

folktellers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

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Source: VYRE Network