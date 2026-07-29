DJ MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic partnership

MGI Digital Technology MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic partnership 29-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic partnership A major milestone in the digital transformation of printed circuit board manufacturing Fresnes, France - 29 July 2026 MGI Digital Technology, through its subsidiary ALTIX, and CIRLY announce the signing of a strategic partnership, marked by CIRLY's order for the first industrial AltiJet platform dedicated to the digital printing of protective PCB coating. Through this investment, CIRLY becomes the first industrial manufacturer to integrate this technology into its production facilities, marking an important milestone in the industrialisation of this innovation. This installation also represents the world's first industrial reference for AltiJet technology applied to the digital printing of protective PCB coating. Its operation in a production environment will confirm its industrial performance, support its continued optimisation and prepare for its broader deployment in international markets. A strategic investment The acquisition of AltiJet reflects CIRLY's determination to invest in disruptive technologies in order to strengthen its competitiveness and keep pace with its customers' evolving requirements. With more than 400 active customers each year, notably from the telecommunications, mobility, defence, industrial design office, technical centre and research laboratory sectors, CIRLY is a leading industrial partner for deploying this technology across a broad range of applications. Recognised as one of France's benchmark printed circuit board manufacturers, CIRLY will be able to draw on AltiJet to reduce its manufacturing lead times and meet growing requirements for quality, flexibility and control of the environmental footprint of electronics. For MGI Digital Technology and ALTIX, this order represents a major reference and a decisive milestone in the international deployment of AltiJet technology. A long-term industrial partnership Beyond the supply of the equipment, the three companies will implement an industrial cooperation programme focused on performance qualification, optimisation and the continuous development of the AltiJet platform in a production environment. Expected benefits of AltiJet technology -- Digitisation of the protective PCB coating deposition process. -- In-line quality control through the integrated scanner, enabling the automatic inspection of printed circuit boards throughout the manufacturing process. -- Reduced preparation and changeover times. -- Optimised material consumption. -- Improved production flexibility. -- Enhanced digital traceability and process security. -- Potential reduction in waste and environmental footprint. -- An upgradeable platform through software development. Tony Charlet, President of MGI Digital Technology says: "CIRLY's order for AltiJet represents a major milestone for MGI and ALTIX. Beyond the investment made, it reflects the confidence of a recognised industrial player in our ability to offer a disruptive technology for printed circuit board manufacturing. This partnership will enable us to accelerate the industrialisation and international deployment of this innovation together." Maxime Frachon, President of CIRLY says: "By investing in AltiJet, CIRLY is positioning itself as a player in the industrialisation of disruptive innovations for electronics. The partnership announced alongside ALTIX and MGI is fully aligned with this ambition: to make CIRLY a platform of industrial excellence where innovations are tested, qualified and industrialised in support of more sustainable and competitive electronics." About MGI Digital Technology MGI Digital Technology is an international provider of digital technologies for the graphic arts and electronics industries, developing innovative, high-value-added solutions. About ALTIX ALTIX, a subsidiary of MGI Digital Technology, develops high-precision digital solutions for printed circuit board manufacturing. Through its direct imaging - DI/LDI - and digital inkjet printing technologies, ALTIX-MGI supports PCB manufacturers in their industrial transformation by improving their flexibility, productivity and ability to meet the new challenges facing the electronics industry. About CIRLY Since 1980, CIRLY has specialised in the rapid manufacture of printed circuit boards, prototypes and small series. The company continuously invests in new manufacturing processes and in optimising its industrial performance in order to address technological and environmental challenges. CIRLY makes innovation a strategic driver of its development, drawing on close collaboration with its customers, technology partners and entire ecosystem. In doing so, it helps accelerate the industrialisation of innovations while strengthening the competitiveness of the French electronics sector. Contacts SEITOSEI ACTIFIN MGI Digital Graphic Technology Stéphane RUIZ Tony Charlet Directeur Associé Président Directeur Général E-mail: stephane.ruiz@seitosei-actifin.com Tel: 01 45 21 06 60 E mail: t.charlet@mgi-fr.com www.mgi-fr.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP MGI CIRLYfinalUK =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MGI Digital Technology 4 rue de la Méridienne Parc Médicis 94260 Fresnes France Phone: +33 (0)1 45 21 06 60 Internet: https://mgi-fr.com/ ISIN: FR0010353888 Euronext Ticker: ALMDG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2373778 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2373778 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 29, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)