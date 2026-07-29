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WKN: A0LHLN | ISIN: FR0010353888 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EI
Stuttgart
29.07.26 | 19:34
10,840 Euro
+6,69 % +0,680
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MGI DIGITAL GRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MGI DIGITAL GRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,36011,00019:57
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 18:21 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic partnership

DJ MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic partnership 

MGI Digital Technology 
MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet and the signing of a strategic 
partnership 
29-Jul-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MGI Digital Technology, ALTIX and CIRLY announce the first industrial order for AltiJet 
and the signing of a strategic partnership 
 
A major milestone in the digital transformation of printed circuit board manufacturing 
 
Fresnes, France - 29 July 2026 
 
MGI Digital Technology, through its subsidiary ALTIX, and CIRLY announce the signing of a strategic partnership, marked 
by CIRLY's order for the first industrial AltiJet platform dedicated to the digital printing of protective PCB 
coating. 
 
Through this investment, CIRLY becomes the first industrial manufacturer to integrate this technology into its 
production facilities, marking an important milestone in the industrialisation of this innovation. 
 
This installation also represents the world's first industrial reference for AltiJet technology applied to the digital 
printing of protective PCB coating. Its operation in a production environment will confirm its industrial performance, 
support its continued optimisation and prepare for its broader deployment in international markets. 
 
A strategic investment 
The acquisition of AltiJet reflects CIRLY's determination to invest in disruptive technologies in order to strengthen 
its competitiveness and keep pace with its customers' evolving requirements. 
 
With more than 400 active customers each year, notably from the telecommunications, mobility, defence, industrial 
design office, technical centre and research laboratory sectors, CIRLY is a leading industrial partner for deploying 
this technology across a broad range of applications. 
 
Recognised as one of France's benchmark printed circuit board manufacturers, CIRLY will be able to draw on AltiJet to 
reduce its manufacturing lead times and meet growing requirements for quality, flexibility and control of the 
environmental footprint of electronics. 
 
For MGI Digital Technology and ALTIX, this order represents a major reference and a decisive milestone in the 
international deployment of AltiJet technology. 
 
A long-term industrial partnership 
Beyond the supply of the equipment, the three companies will implement an industrial cooperation programme focused on 
performance qualification, optimisation and the continuous development of the AltiJet platform in a production 
environment. 
 
Expected benefits of AltiJet technology 
   -- Digitisation of the protective PCB coating deposition process. 
   -- In-line quality control through the integrated scanner, enabling the automatic inspection of printed 
  circuit boards throughout the manufacturing process. 
   -- Reduced preparation and changeover times. 
   -- Optimised material consumption. 
   -- Improved production flexibility. 
   -- Enhanced digital traceability and process security. 
  
 
   -- Potential reduction in waste and environmental footprint. 
   -- An upgradeable platform through software development. 
Tony Charlet, President of MGI Digital Technology says: 
"CIRLY's order for AltiJet represents a major milestone for MGI and ALTIX. Beyond the investment made, it reflects the 
confidence of a recognised industrial player in our ability to offer a disruptive technology for printed circuit board 
manufacturing. This partnership will enable us to accelerate the industrialisation and international deployment of this 
innovation together." 
 
Maxime Frachon, President of CIRLY says: 
"By investing in AltiJet, CIRLY is positioning itself as a player in the industrialisation of disruptive innovations 
for electronics. The partnership announced alongside ALTIX and MGI is fully aligned with this ambition: to make CIRLY a 
platform of industrial excellence where innovations are tested, qualified and industrialised in support of more 
sustainable and competitive electronics." 
 
About MGI Digital Technology 
MGI Digital Technology is an international provider of digital technologies for the graphic arts and electronics 
industries, developing innovative, high-value-added solutions. 
 
About ALTIX 
ALTIX, a subsidiary of MGI Digital Technology, develops high-precision digital solutions for printed circuit board 
manufacturing. Through its direct imaging - DI/LDI - and digital inkjet printing technologies, ALTIX-MGI supports PCB 
manufacturers in their industrial transformation by improving their flexibility, productivity and ability to meet the 
new challenges facing the electronics industry. 
 
About CIRLY 
Since 1980, CIRLY has specialised in the rapid manufacture of printed circuit boards, prototypes and small series. The 
company continuously invests in new manufacturing processes and in optimising its industrial performance in order to 
address technological and environmental challenges. 
 
CIRLY makes innovation a strategic driver of its development, drawing on close collaboration with its customers, 
technology partners and entire ecosystem. In doing so, it helps accelerate the industrialisation of innovations while 
strengthening the competitiveness of the French electronics sector. 

Contacts 
 
SEITOSEI ACTIFIN     MGI Digital Graphic Technology 
 
Stéphane RUIZ      Tony Charlet  
 
Directeur Associé      Président Directeur Général 
 
E-mail: stephane.ruiz@seitosei-actifin.com  Tel: 01 45 21 06 60 
 
E mail: t.charlet@mgi-fr.com 
 
                                                                          www.mgi-fr.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP MGI CIRLYfinalUK 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MGI Digital Technology 
         4 rue de la Méridienne Parc Médicis 
         94260 Fresnes 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 45 21 06 60 
Internet:    https://mgi-fr.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0010353888 
Euronext Ticker: ALMDG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2373778 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2373778 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373778&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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