Liaoning Radio and Television Station: Liaoning: Where Industrial Grit Meets Untamed Wilderness

SHENYANG, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the strategic gateway to northeastern China, Liaoning is home to a civilization spanning more than 5,000 years. The Niuheliang Hongshan culture site marks the dawn of Chinese prehistoric civilization. The Shenyang Imperial Palace and the Great Wall on the water preserve the legacy of the Ming and Qing dynasties, while intangible cultural heritage such as Xiuyan jade carving and Manchu paper-cutting carries forward the spirit of Eastern craftsmanship.

As the cradle of the People's Republic of China's industry, this land once formed the backbone of the nation's industrial development. Today, it is being revitalized through smart manufacturing and digital transformation. The Bohai Bay coastline, the Red Beach wetlands, and snow-covered forests create the distinctive scenery of northern China, where rugged warmth and an open spirit coexist. Breaking free from stereotypes, this land-rich in history and vibrant with innovation-is opening its doors to the world with a dynamic and multifaceted identity.

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