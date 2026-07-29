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Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
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Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 18:24 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Liaoning Radio and Television Station: Liaoning: Where Industrial Grit Meets Untamed Wilderness

SHENYANG, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the strategic gateway to northeastern China, Liaoning is home to a civilization spanning more than 5,000 years. The Niuheliang Hongshan culture site marks the dawn of Chinese prehistoric civilization. The Shenyang Imperial Palace and the Great Wall on the water preserve the legacy of the Ming and Qing dynasties, while intangible cultural heritage such as Xiuyan jade carving and Manchu paper-cutting carries forward the spirit of Eastern craftsmanship.

As the cradle of the People's Republic of China's industry, this land once formed the backbone of the nation's industrial development. Today, it is being revitalized through smart manufacturing and digital transformation. The Bohai Bay coastline, the Red Beach wetlands, and snow-covered forests create the distinctive scenery of northern China, where rugged warmth and an open spirit coexist. Breaking free from stereotypes, this land-rich in history and vibrant with innovation-is opening its doors to the world with a dynamic and multifaceted identity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liaoning-where-industrial-grit-meets-untamed-wilderness-302838022.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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