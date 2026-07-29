Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Rain Protocol, the decentralized prediction markets protocol, has executed its first-ever DAO governance vote, under which the Rain Foundation will commit $23 million in USDT to purchase and permanently burn locked $RAIN token allocations.

The vote resolved the protocol's Credit Refund claims program. Community members voted overwhelmingly in favor of a Cash Buyout & Burn pathway, under which:

$23 Million Buyback: The Foundation is acquiring all remaining locked Credit Refund allocations at a fixed rate of $0.0031 per token, paid in USDT - approximately 10x the initial pre-sale valuation. The price is fixed to that pre-sale reference rather than to market, providing participants guaranteed settlement in place of a position that had been suspended and non-tradeable.

100% Token Burn: Every $RAIN token acquired through the settlement will be permanently removed from circulation, reducing total supply.

The vote followed an internal review by the Foundation and Gems Launchpad that identified coordinated activity by a group of participants using multiple wallets to bypass the program's $5,000 per-user cap. The Foundation temporarily suspended the Credit Refund claims contract while the DAO determined a resolution; all other network contracts remained fully operational throughout. The Foundation, team-controlled wallets, and team vesting allocations abstained from the vote, leaving the outcome entirely to independent token holders.

"This was the first real test of whether our governance works as designed, and it did - the resolution was decided by independent holders, not by us, and the Foundation funded it in full," said Roy Shaham, CEO of Rain Protocol. "We're entering our V2 architecture with a cleaner supply structure and a governance process that has now been proven in practice."

Eligible Credit Refund participants can claim their settlement through the Gems Launchpad platform at https://gems.vip. Full claim instructions are available in the official announcement.

About Rain Protocol

Rain is a decentralized prediction markets protocol built to support a new generation of forecasting applications. Built on Arbitrum with account abstraction infrastructure, the protocol enables seamless onboarding, gas abstraction, cross-chain deposits, and scalable market creation for both crypto-native and mainstream users.

The protocol allows anyone to launch public or private prediction markets on virtually any subject, while developers can build fully customized forecasting platforms and niche applications on top of it. It supports multilingual experiences, AI-powered market infrastructure, and deep liquidity designed for large-scale global events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307079

Source: Asiacryptos