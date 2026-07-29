All three Citation Gen3 light jets are now in flight testing, bringing Garmin Emergency Autoland and customer-inspired enhancements to the next generation of business aviation.

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, recently achieved a key milestone as the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 prototype aircraft completed its first flight, advancing the next-generation light jet toward certification. With this milestone, all three next-generation Citation light jets the CJ4 Gen3, CJ3 Gen3 and M2 Gen3 have entered flight testing, demonstrating continued momentum across the Cessna next-generation light jet portfolio.

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Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 achieves first flight, advancing next-generation light jet toward certification. (Photo credit: Textron Aviation)

"This achievement continues the forward momentum of the CJ3 Gen3 program and reflects the discipline, innovation and commitment of this team," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering Programs. "Comprehensive flight testing will now begin for this aircraft with rigorous validation of its performance as we continue to work toward FAA certification and entry into service."

Taking off from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, pilots Steve Helmer and Dave Welbrock focused on testing software functionality in the cockpit during the initial nearly two-hour flight. The aircraft reached a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet and a maximum speed of 278 knots indicated.

"From takeoff to landing, the aircraft demonstrated the handling qualities and system performance we expected," said Helmer, flight test pilot. "This first flight validated months of preparation and provided a strong foundation as we expand testing and continue the certification program."

Designed from customer feedback, the Citation CJ3 Gen3 brings Garmin Emergency Autoland to the proven Garmin G3000 avionics platform, offering even greater peace of mind to the journey for both pilots and passengers. The aircraft combines advanced intuitive flight deck technology with the performance, payload and operating efficiency customers expect from Cessna Citation business jets.

"The Citation CJ3 Gen3 builds on everything customers value about the CJ3 family while incorporating technology they've asked for to make flying even more intuitive and confidence-inspiring," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales Marketing. "From advanced Garmin avionics to a refined cabin experience, this aircraft reflects our commitment to delivering practical innovations for customers."

About the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 cabin offers a customizable, luxurious space with amenities like swivel seating, RGB accent lighting and modern connectivity options, alongside a naturally lit lavatory with optional upscale features.

The Citation CJ3 Gen3 features a maximum range of 2,040 nm and a maximum payload of 2,135 pounds. With standard seating for up to 10 occupants and a 1,000-pound baggage capacity, the aircraft offers excellent range, payload and superior field performance to enable pilots to achieve a variety of missions.

To learn more about the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3, visit cessna.txtav.com or visit the Media Kit for additional photo assets.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kate Flavin

+1.316.252.7780

kflavin@txtav.com

txtav.com