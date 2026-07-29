Samaritan's Feet Will Reach Historic Milestone of 12 Million Pairs of Shoes Distributed Worldwide

Landmark celebration to take place at Mtunthama Primary School in Malawi

CHARLOTTE, NC AND DOWA DISTRICT, MALAWI / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Samaritan's Feet International will celebrate a historic milestone on Thursday, July 30, 2026, by distributing its 12 millionth pair of shoes during a special shoe distribution at Mtunthama Primary School in Chikhadwe Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula, Dowa District, Malawi.

Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan's Feet will now have touched more than 12 million lives by providing shoes that promote dignity, health, hope, and opportunity.

"Every pair of shoes represents a child who is seen, valued, and loved," said Manny Ohonme, Founder and CEO of Samaritan's Feet International. "When we place shoes on a child's feet, we are protecting their health, opening doors to education, restoring dignity, and reminding them they are not forgotten. Reaching 12 million pairs is a celebration of our staff, donors, volunteers, partners, and the incredible generosity of people around the world."

The milestone holds special significance in Malawi, one of Samaritan's Feet's longest-standing partners. Working alongside Operation Save and local churches, schools, healthcare providers, businesses, and government leaders, the organization continues expanding its impact throughout the country.

Each child will participate in Samaritan's Feet's signature Wash & Wear experience, which includes foot washing, receiving a new pair of World Shoes, foot health and hygiene education, and personal encouragement.

"This celebration is about far more than a number," said Tracie Ohonme, Co-Founder of Samaritan's Feet International. "Behind every one of these 12 million pairs is a story - a child who can now walk to school safely, a family filled with hope, and a community experiencing authentic connection."

Today, Samaritan's Feet has served people in 113 countries and 625 U.S. cities, mobilizing hundreds of thousands of volunteers to share hope through the simple gift of shoes.

The milestone also highlights the impact of the World Shoe - a durable, washable, recyclable shoe infused with antimicrobial technology to promote foot health and help protect against many of the neglected tropical diseases that affect more than one billion people worldwide.

As Samaritan's Feet celebrates this achievement, the organization remains committed to its vision of creating a world with zero shoeless people.

"Together we have reached 12 million pairs - but millions more people are still waiting," Ohonme added. "Our work is far from finished."

To learn more or support the mission, visit www.samaritansfeet.org

Media Contact

Darcy Grimes

Chief Marketing Officer

Samaritan's Feet International

djgrimes@samaritansfeet.org

704-998-9261

About Samaritan's Feet International

Samaritan's Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that serves and inspires hope in people by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities. In 2023, Samaritan's Feet celebrated its 20th anniversary as an organization and also served its 10 millionth person. Since its founding by Manny and Tracie Ohonme in 2003, Samaritan's Feet and its partners have now served 12 million people in 113 countries and more than 625 U.S. cities. For more information about Samaritan's Feet International, visit www.SamaritansFeet.org.

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SOURCE: Samaritan's Feet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/samaritans-feet-will-reach-historic-milestone-of-12-million-pairs-of-shoes-distributed-wo-1198046