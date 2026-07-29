Climate First Bank Launches New Flagship Consumer Checking Account - Impact Checking

Earn 46x National Checking Average and direct a $100 donation to a select nonprofit partner

Climate First Bank CEO: "For customers looking to do well and do good, it's a true game changer"

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Climate First Bank, the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today launched a new flagship checking account - Impact Checking - that offers consumers both a high-yield return on their money and a bank-funded donation to a select nonprofit of the customer's choice.

With a qualifying direct deposit, Climate First Bank customers will earn a 3.26 annual percentage yield (APY) on their checking account balances - 46 times the national checking average. At the same time, customers can direct Climate First Bank to donate $100 to a select nonprofit partner of their choice that's making a real difference in the world.

"For generations, customers have faced a false choice between financial performance and purpose. That ends today," said Lex Ford, CEO of Climate First Bank. "Impact Checking gives consumers the opportunity to earn 46 times the national checking average while also supporting the causes they believe in. For customers looking to do well and do good, it's a true game changer."

To be clear, this means that a customer with a $10,000 average annual checking account balance will earn $326 at Climate First Bank while a typical checking account at an average national bank will offer between $5 and $10. A simple snapshot of current yields on checking accounts by major financial institutions highlights the significance of Impact Checking:

Climate First Bank: 3.26 percent

Chase Bank: 0 percent

Bank of America: 0 percent

Wells Fargo: 0 percent

KEY DETAILS: CLIMATE FIRST BANK - New IMPACT CHECKING

Customers who establish qualifying direct deposits ($500/month minimum) within six months receive:

A high interest rate (currently 3.26 percent APY) - more than 40 times more than the national checking average

The ability to direct a $100 donation from Climate First Bank to a select nonprofit partner aligned with their values

A seamless digital banking experience supported by real human expertise

Climate First Bank's new Impact Checking account comes as many consumers believe they cannot both grow their money responsibly while having positive impact in the world. Most traditional global banks currently have scale but offer little-to-no yield on checking accounts. At the same time, consumers feel powerless when it comes to directing financial institutions to invest in ways that reflect and support their values. Mission-driven institutions often lead with purpose but can struggle to compete on financial performance. Now, with Impact Checking, Climate First Bank is offering customers a radically-new opportunity - doing well by doing good.

Learn more about Climate First Bank's new Impact Checking here:

https://apply.climatefirstbank.com/impact-checking

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1 percent for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

Disclosures:

A recurring monthly direct deposit of $500+ (Automated deposit from an employer or government agency qualifies, transfers initiated by payment providers, e.g. PayPal does not) must be established within 6 months of account opening to earn 3.21% interest with an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 3.26%, as of 7-15-26 and subject to change. If a recurring direct deposit is not established, the account will revert to non-interest bearing. Minimum deposit to open: $50.00. E-statements provided. Paper statements: $5.00/month.

Customers who set up a recurring direct deposit of $500+ to their Impact Checking account may designate an approved nonprofit partner to receive a $100 donation. Donation will be made after all account qualification requirements are met.

National average checking rate 0.07% NerdWallet . Illustrative yield estimate based on a $10,000 average annual checking balance and Climate First Bank's interest rate of 3.21 percent (3.26 percent APY) and a national average interest checking rate of 0.07%.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com

Contact Information

John Collins, john@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bank-launches-new-flagship-consumer-checking-account-i-1198094