Optimum HR Named an "OC Best Place to Work" for the 11th Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Optimum HR has once again been recognized as one of Orange County's Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal, marking the company's eleventh consecutive year receiving this distinction. The award reflects Optimum HR's continued dedication to fostering a workplace built on collaboration, integrity, and a genuine commitment to both its employees and clients.

As a full-service Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Optimum HR partners with small and mid-sized businesses to simplify HR management through payroll, employee benefits, compliance, workers' compensation, and HR support. By combining tailored solutions with exceptional customer service, the company has built lasting relationships rooted in trust and responsiveness.

Celebrating eleven straight years on the Best Places to Work list highlights Optimum HR's unwavering investment in its people. The company remains committed to creating an environment where employees are encouraged to grow, feel valued, and have the resources they need to succeed-ultimately allowing them to deliver outstanding service to every client.

"Being recognized for eleven consecutive years speaks to the incredible team and culture we've built together," said Kevin Gramian, CEO of Optimum HR. "When our employees feel supported, respected, and empowered, they do their best work. That commitment extends to our clients, and we're proud to continue investing in the talented people who make Optimum HR what it is."

The Best Places to Work program, presented by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group, evaluates participating organizations based on workplace policies, practices, and confidential employee feedback. Employee survey results make up the majority of the overall score, providing valuable insight into workplace culture, leadership, and employee satisfaction. The 2026 rankings were published in the July issue of the Orange County Business Journal. To learn more about the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About Optimum HR

Optimum HR is a full-service CPEO that helps small and mid-sized businesses simplify HR, payroll, employee benefits, compliance, and risk management. Since 2007, the company has combined personalized service with advanced HCM technology to deliver customized HR solutions that help businesses thrive. Clients benefit from expert guidance, access to competitive benefits, and a dedicated team focused on supporting their long-term success.

As a 12-time Inc. 5000 honoree and an 11-time Orange County Best Places to Work recipient, Optimum HR remains committed to helping organizations build stronger workplaces and empowering businesses to focus on what they do best.

Administrative Professional

administrator@optimumhr.net

949-650-7800

SOURCE: Optimum HR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/optimum-hr-named-an-%22oc-best-place-to-work%22-for-the-11th-consecu-1194459