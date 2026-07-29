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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 20:14 Uhr
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Action Against Hunger Warns That Child Malnutrition Rates in Quetta, Pakistan Have Exceeded Emergency Thresholds

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Moderate and severe malnutrition rates in children under that age of five have exceeded emergency thresholds in Quetta, the capital of the Baluchistan Province in Pakistan, according to a recent SMART+ nutrition analysis conducted by Action Against Hunger in collaboration with the Department of Health in Baluchistan. The prevalence of combined global acute malnutrition was 29.1%, and severe acute malnutrition was 8.1%, both alarmingly higher than their respective emergency thresholds of 15% and 2%.

"Severe acute malnutrition is potentially deadly for children, and it is heartbreaking because it's a treatable disease when it's undertaken soon enough," says Muhammad Aamir, Country Director for Action Against Hunger in Pakistan.

Chronic malnutrition also remains widespread, with nearly 36% of children stunted, and 14% of them severely stunted. These findings reflect persistent long-term nutritional deprivation and repeated exposure to adverse health and environmental conditions.

The analysis found that the worsening nutritional status and food insecurity in Quetta is driven by a convergence of challenges, including:

  • Lack of adequate diet

  • High disease burden

  • Poor water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) conditions

  • Strong reliance on unstable income sources and

  • Environmental shocks, particularly recent droughts

Poor WASH conditions present significant health risks contributing to malnutrition. Heavy reliance on tanker trucks and communal water sources, combined with only 19% of families treating water, heighten the risk of waterborne diseases and repeated infections among children. About 31% of households use inadequate latrines or practice open defecation, and 51% dispose of waste in unofficial dumping sites, increasing environmental contamination.

Moreover, the Food Security and Livelihoods portion of the analysis indicates strong reliance on unstable income sources, with 33% of households engaged in daily wage labor and limited agriculture-based livelihoods. These economic constraints reduce families' ability to access nutritious diets.

"To effectively tackle malnutrition, we need to emphasize a more integrated approach-expanding nutrition services in the most vulnerable communities, strengthening early screening and follow-up at community level, and making sure that every child who needs treatment can access it." explains Muhammad Aamir. "At the same time, addressing maternal malnutrition, promoting better infant and young child feeding practices-especially early initiation of breastfeeding and exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months-will be critical. Integrating care for vulnerable infants under six months into routine maternal, newborn child health services will also help ensure that those most at risk are identified and supported early, giving them a much better chance of healthy growth and development."

Among other recommendations, the SMART analysis report emphasizes the need for better integration between nutrition and WASH activities to reduce illness. Strengthening food security and the economic resilience of households through nutrition-sensitive livelihoods, access to social protection, and the diversification of income sources will also be critical in improving nutrition outcomes in Quetta.

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Spokesperson available.

Contact media@actionagainsthunger.org for inquiries.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-warns-that-child-malnutrition-rates-in-que-1198196

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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