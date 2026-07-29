Grey Bull Rescue Named Finalist to Win Customized Land Rover Defender 130 Hurricane Rescue Vehicle

Public voting opens July 29 for the 2026 Defender Service Awards, with supporters voting to determine the winner of the donated specialized hurricane rescue vehicle.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / A customized Defender 130 rescue vehicle could soon become part of Grey Bull Rescue's lifesaving fleet. The veteran-led nonprofit has been named a finalist in the Search, Rescue & Emergency Support Services category of the 2026 Defender Service Awards presented by CHASE, earning the opportunity to win a specially equipped Land Rover Defender 130 that would support rescue operations in domestic natural disasters. Public voting opens July 29 and runs through August 14 which determines the winner. Fans are allowed to vote once per day. Supporters can cast their vote at: https://www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/search-and-rescue.htmlvoting-now-open .

Grey Bull Rescue joins 30 other organizations from across North America selected as finalists for their extraordinary commitment to saving lives. As a finalist, the nonprofit is competing to win a customized Land Rover Defender 130 off-road vehicle tailored to their hurricane response search and rescue needs, along with $30,000. Since its founding, Grey Bull Rescue has completed more than 800 rescue missions, saving the lives of more than 8,700 men, women, children, babies and even pets from danger including during Hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene, and Milton as well as the fires in Maui and California.

For Grey Bull Rescue, the vehicle would immediately become an operational deployable asset, helping teams navigate challenging terrain, ford flooded streets, insert operators and equipment, and extract people impacted by natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, and more.

"Every rescue mission depends on having the right equipment at the right time in the right place to safely conduct the operation," said Bryan Stern, Founder and CEO of Grey Bull Rescue. "This Defender wouldn't sit in a garage. It would immediately become part of our operational rescue fleet. It would help us reach people trapped in natural disasters and humanitarian crises more quickly and safely. The Defender 130 was purpose built for off-road conditions and water, which are the typical challenges we face during hurricanes where roads are submerged or covered in debris. We are truly honored to be a finalist amongst our fellow awardees and grateful to everyone who takes the time to vote. Voting costs no money and helps save lives."

Grey Bull Rescue specializes in operating where traditional rescue organizations and governments often cannot. Staffed by special operations and intelligence veterans, the nonprofit deploys into active war zones and disaster areas to rescue Americans trapped overseas, reunite families separated by conflict and respond to humanitarian crises.

"As we celebrate six years of the Defender Service Awards, we remain inspired by the extraordinary work of charitable organizations across North America. Their commitment to uplifting communities and creating lasting impact embodies the spirit of the Defender brand and reinforces our dedication to assisting those who make a difference," said Paula Gharizi, North America Brand Director at Defender.

Public voting will determine this year's winners. Voting opens July 29 and closes August 14. Supporters are encouraged to learn more about Grey Bull Rescue, explore the finalist stories, and cast their vote at: https://www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/search-and-rescue.htmlvoting-now-open.

To learn more about Grey Bull Rescue and its work operating in conflict zones and disaster areas worldwide, visit GreyBullRescue.org .

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About Grey Bull Rescue:

Founded by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The organization specializes in operating within "The Grey Space"-conflict zones and disaster areas where the U.S. Government may not be able to operate. Grey Bull Rescue has conducted daring rescues of Americans and allies from hostile regions including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Haiti, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Jamaica, Venezuela and Mexico, including American hostages and victims of war crimes. The team also leads domestic response missions to natural disasters, such as the 2023 Maui wildfires, Los Angeles wildfires, and Hurricanes Ian, Idalia, Helene, Milton and Melissa. To date, the Grey Bull Rescue team has completed more than 800 rescue missions and saved the lives of over 8,700 men, women, children, and babies and even some pets.



Media Contact: Jennifer Vickery

Tel: 813.865.3093

Email: jvickery@nspublicrelations.com

pr@greybullrescue.org

SOURCE: Grey Bull Rescue

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grey-bull-rescue-named-finalist-to-win-customized-land-rover-def-1198197