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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 20:26 Uhr
167 Leser
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McCormick Systems: New Resource Details McCormick's Personalized Implementation Process

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / McCormick, a leading electrical, mechanical and plumbing estimating solution and a part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, released a new educational resource designed to give estimators a step-by-step breakdown of the software implementation process.

Titled "What to Expect When Implementing McCormick, and How It's Different," this piece sheds light on everything that happens after the decisions are made and the purchase is complete.

Using McCormick estimating software as the example, the article covers:

  • How McCormick's implementation is personalized around each estimator's workflow, pricing and databases

  • The five phases of McCormick's onboarding process

  • The step-by-step reference materials that are available to estimators after implementation

  • How McCormick's approach compares to standard industry implementations

For contractors evaluating estimating software or considering making a switch, the article offers a transparent look at what the implementation process actually involves - and what sets McCormick apart from the other providers in the market.

Click here to get learn more.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-resource-details-mccormicks-personalized-implementation-proce-1194204

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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