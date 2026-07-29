Mindcolor Autism Earns Autism Commission on Quality Accreditation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Mindcolor Autism, a leading provider of ABA therapy and autism diagnostic evaluation services for the pediatric population, announced today that it has earned accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), the nonprofit accreditation body dedicated to advancing the quality of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services for individuals with autism and their families. The designation confirms that Mindcolor's policies, clinical practices, and operational standards meet or exceed the highest national benchmarks for clinical quality, transparency, and operational excellence across its 20+ centers in Texas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska, and Nevada.

Mindcolor is currently the only ABA provider in Colorado and Wisconsin to hold ACQ accreditation, and one of a small number of accredited providers in Texas, Nebraska, and Nevada, according to ACQ's accreditation directory.

Founded by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), ACQ is a nonprofit accreditation program developed specifically for ABA providers and is regarded as the gold standard in the field. Awarded following an extensive, independent review, accreditation signals to families, referring providers, and payers that an organization has voluntarily opened its practices to third-party scrutiny and demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement in the care it delivers.

"Earning ACQ accreditation means an independent body examined how we train our clinicians, how we structure clinical programming, and how we deliver evidence-based care, and found that our work meets the highest standards in our field. That validation belongs to our BCBAs, behavior technicians, and support teams across all five states. It matters beyond our walls, too: families comparing ABA providers have very little objective information to go on, and accreditation changes that. It gives parents outside confirmation that the care their child receives is built on evidence, reviewed by experts, and held to a standard we are accountable to every day," said Amber Valentino, Psy.D., BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer of Mindcolor Autism.

ACQ accredits organizations against a comprehensive set of standards spanning business operations, human resources, financial operations, risk management, clinical personnel, clinical operations, patient protections, quality assurance, and ethics. Before accreditation is granted, an organization undergoes a rigorous evaluation that includes documentation review, virtual and/or on-site audits, direct observation of services, and confidential surveys of staff and families.

For Mindcolor, the recognition reflects a model of care built around the individual child. The organization's model leverages applied verbal behavior to build strong communication and meaningful real-world skills, meeting each child where they are and involving families as partners in setting clear, meaningful goals. That philosophy anchors programs such as Growing Minds, Mindcolor's early-intervention offering for children ages two to five, as well as its Colorful Connections and Vibrant Pathways offerings for older children.

Mindcolor also provides comprehensive autism diagnostic evaluations, allowing families to move from assessment to treatment within a single organization rather than navigating separate providers and waitlists.

Mindcolor is currently accepting new clients for ABA therapy and diagnostic evaluations at its centers in Texas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska, and Nevada. Families can learn more and get started with services at www.mindcolorautism.com/locations.

About Mindcolor Autism

Mindcolor Autism provides compassionate, in-clinic applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and comprehensive autism diagnostic evaluations to empower children and their families. With centers across Texas, Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska, and Nevada, Mindcolor focuses on care that is collaborative, impactful, and rooted in evidence-based practice. Learn more at www.mindcolorautism.com.

Media Contact Information

Kate Topczewski

Mindcolor Autism

http://www.mindcolorautism.com/

SOURCE: Mindcolor Autism

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mindcolor-autism-earns-autism-commission-on-quality-acq-accredit-1198054