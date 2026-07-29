Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on HYOR. HyOrc is focused on converting refuse-derived fuel, or RDF, into green methanol. The Company's process is designed to turn prepared municipal and industrial waste into synthesis gas, clean and condition that gas, and convert it into methanol through a catalytic synthesis process. We view the core equity story as less about broad clean-tech exposure today and more about whether HyOrc can convert its pilot and equipment-delivery history into commercial-scale methanol production.

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Key Takeaways:

HyOrc targets green methanol production at approximately 350 per tonne versus a conventional grey methanol benchmark of about 850 per tonne, but it still must prove these economics in continuous commercial operation.

The company plans to ship its fully funded initial 1 TPD Porto methanol module in September 2026 as the first step toward an 8 TPD Portugal facility, which serves as the clearest near-term commercial validation once installed and operated.

Beyond methanol, HyOrc is developing external-combustion power systems for stationary generation and locomotive retrofits. The delivery of two 500 kW turbine units and the GB Railfreight memorandum of understanding provide early reference points, although both opportunities remain ahead of full commercial deployment.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.