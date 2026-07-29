The Viking Dagur Joins Award-Winning Fleet of Viking Longships

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Dagur, the company's newest Viking Longship. The Viking Dagur was built at Meyer's Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. The 190-guest Viking Dagur joins the company's growing fleet of state-of-the-art sister ships and will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729935916/en/

Viking today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Dagur, the company's newest Viking Longship. The 190-guest Viking Dagur joins the company's growing fleet of state-of-the-art sister ships and will sail Viking's popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. Pictured here, a sister ship in the Viking Longship fleet on the Rhine River in Germany. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"We are proud to welcome the Viking Dagur to our award-winning river fleet," said Leah Talactac, President and CEO of Viking. "The arrival of our newest river ship marks another important milestone as we continue to expand opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in Viking comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests on board this elegant new ship as she begins sailing our itineraries in the heart of Europe."

The Viking Dagur

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, the Viking Dagur features elegant Scandinavian design and the industry-leading innovations for which Viking is known, including the patented square bow that enables three full decks, the indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace and the proprietary asymmetric corridor layout that allows for true two-room suites. The Viking Dagur will sail popular itineraries that includeRhine Getaway,Paris to the Swiss Alps, Christmas on the Rhine and Christmas on the Rhine Moselle

Viking's Growing Fleet

Viking remains focused on its well-defined, long-term growth plans and committed to its strategy, continuing to be a global leader in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 21 additional river ships by 2028, nine additional ocean ships by 2031 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 114 river ships in 2028 and 26 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, which are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729935916/en/

Contacts:

Email: vikingpr@edelman.com