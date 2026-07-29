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WKN: A41HBE | ISIN: NL0015002SN0 | Ticker-Symbol: QIA
Xetra
29.07.26 | 17:35
36,930 Euro
+0,65 % +0,240
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,36036,79022:45
36,44036,68022:00
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 22:39 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTA-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

DJ PTA-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. -- 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

QIAGEN N.V.: Veröffentlichung nach -- 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Venlo (pta000/29.07.2026/22:05 UTC+2) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on July 29, 2026 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 24 jul 2026 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers 

Type of share Number of  Number of voting  Capital   Voting   Manner of disposal         Settlement 
       shares    rights       interest   rights 
Swap     310.384,00  310.384,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             In cash 
                                   (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) 
Swap     1.810.264,00 1.810.264,00    Potential  Potential Indirectly             In cash 
                                   (Goldman Sachs International) 
Swap     77.960,00  77.960,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             In cash 
                                   (Goldman Sachs Bank USA) 
Ordinary   92.791,00  92.791,00     Real     Real    Indirectly             Physical 
share                                 (Goldman Sachs International)    delivery 
Call-option  895.000,00  895.000,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             Physical 
                                   (Goldman Sachs International)    delivery 
Ordinary   2.810.429,00 2.810.429,00    Potential  Potential Indirectly             Physical 
share                                 (Goldman Sachs International)    delivery 
Ordinary                               Indirectly             Physical 
share     3.370,00   3.370,00      Real     Real    (The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of delivery 
                                   Delaware) 
Put option  300.000,00  300.000,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             Physical 
                                   (Goldman Sachs International)    delivery 
Ordinary   14,00    14,00       Real     Real    Indirectly             Physical 
share                                 (Folio Investments, Inc.)      delivery 
Ordinary   149.791,00  149.791,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             Physical 
share                                 (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)      delivery 
Convertible  365.585,00  365.585,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             Physical 
bond                                 (Goldman Sachs International)    delivery 
Warrant    50.008,00  50.008,00     Potential  Potential Indirectly             In cash 
                                   (Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE) 
Ordinary   25.771,00  25.771,00     Real     Real    Indirectly             Physical 
share                                 (Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE)   delivery 
Ordinary                               Indirectly             Physical 
share     15.541,00  15.541,00     Real     Real    (Goldman Sachs Asset Management   delivery 
                                   B.V.)

Distribution in percentages 

Type       Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential 
Capital interest 3,34 %    0,00 %    0,00 %       0,07 %     3,27 % 
Voting rights  3,34 %    0,00 %    0,00 %       0,07 %     3,27 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/ substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=197693

(Ende)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Aussender:      QIAGEN N.V. 
           Hulsterweg 82 
           5912 PL Venlo 
           Niederlande 
Ansprechpartner:   Investor Relations 
Tel.:         +31 7735566 - 00 
E-Mail:        ir@qiagen.com 
Website:       www.qiagen.com 
ISIN(s):       NL0015002SN0 (Aktie) 
Börse(n):       Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, 
           Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX 
Weitere        NYSE, SIX, BX Swiss 
Handelsplätze:

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1785355500267 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 16:06 ET (20:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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