DJ PTA-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. -- 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

QIAGEN N.V.: Veröffentlichung nach -- 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Venlo (pta000/29.07.2026/22:05 UTC+2) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on July 29, 2026 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 24 jul 2026 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement shares rights interest rights Swap 310.384,00 310.384,00 Potential Potential Indirectly In cash (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Swap 1.810.264,00 1.810.264,00 Potential Potential Indirectly In cash (Goldman Sachs International) Swap 77.960,00 77.960,00 Potential Potential Indirectly In cash (Goldman Sachs Bank USA) Ordinary 92.791,00 92.791,00 Real Real Indirectly Physical share (Goldman Sachs International) delivery Call-option 895.000,00 895.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly Physical (Goldman Sachs International) delivery Ordinary 2.810.429,00 2.810.429,00 Potential Potential Indirectly Physical share (Goldman Sachs International) delivery Ordinary Indirectly Physical share 3.370,00 3.370,00 Real Real (The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of delivery Delaware) Put option 300.000,00 300.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly Physical (Goldman Sachs International) delivery Ordinary 14,00 14,00 Real Real Indirectly Physical share (Folio Investments, Inc.) delivery Ordinary 149.791,00 149.791,00 Potential Potential Indirectly Physical share (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) delivery Convertible 365.585,00 365.585,00 Potential Potential Indirectly Physical bond (Goldman Sachs International) delivery Warrant 50.008,00 50.008,00 Potential Potential Indirectly In cash (Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE) Ordinary 25.771,00 25.771,00 Real Real Indirectly Physical share (Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE) delivery Ordinary Indirectly Physical share 15.541,00 15.541,00 Real Real (Goldman Sachs Asset Management delivery B.V.)

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,34 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,07 % 3,27 % Voting rights 3,34 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,07 % 3,27 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/ substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=197693

(Ende)

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Aussender: QIAGEN N.V. Hulsterweg 82 5912 PL Venlo Niederlande Ansprechpartner: Investor Relations Tel.: +31 7735566 - 00 E-Mail: ir@qiagen.com Website: www.qiagen.com ISIN(s): NL0015002SN0 (Aktie) Börse(n): Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt; Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX Weitere NYSE, SIX, BX Swiss Handelsplätze:

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1785355500267 ]

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 16:06 ET (20:06 GMT)