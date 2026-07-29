Blueberries Medical Corp.: Blueberries Medical Announces C$1.1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE:BBM)(OTCID:BBRRF)(FRA:1OA) (the "Company" or "Blueberries"), a consumer science company focused on health, wellness and longevity, and a licensed producer of both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives in Colombia, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of the sale of 84,615,385 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.013 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.1 million (or approximately US$781,000) (the "Offering"). The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to fund and expand operations, for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 26, 2026.

It is expected that the Offering will be led by Terraflos Inc. ("Terraflos"), an economic group focused on investing in and scaling businesses within the wellness and longevity sectors, leveraging its strategic footprint and industry expertise across Latin America, and is controlled by Facundo Garreton, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Blueberries. Participation by Terraflos. The Company will be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the participation of the Insiders in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation by the Insiders in the Offering less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

No finder's fees, commissions, Agent's Options, or other compensation are payable, in cash or securities, in connection with the Private Placement.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a consumer science company focused on health, wellness and longevity. The Company is a licensed producer of both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis derivatives in Colombia. As a key operating entity within Terraflos Inc. ("Terraflos"), a Latin America-based consumer science company that integrates science, biotechnology, and AI-driven design-Blueberries contributes to the development of effective, sustainable wellness solutions derived from natural plant compounds.

The Company specializes in the scalable production and extraction of high-value bioactives from a diverse array of Latin American botanicals. With strategically located operations and a multidisciplinary team of Life Sciences experts, Blueberries plays a critical role in the formulation of standardized, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients used in functional foods, dietary supplements, and skincare products. Originating in cannabinoid research, the Company has since expanded its capabilities to include a broad portfolio of plant-derived compounds, using both traditional cultivation and advanced extraction technologies.

As an integral part of Terraflos' fully integrated ecosystem, Blueberries supports the transformation of natural bioactives into science-based wellness products. The Company emphasizes sustainable sourcing, maintains rigorous production standards, and enables the global distribution of innovative botanical solutions.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Gustavo Gutiérrez, Country Manager, Colombia Operations

ggutierrez@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57 3176674812

Thomas Rodriguez Prats, Chief Financial Officer

trodriguez@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57 311 617 4246

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or

stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the use of proceeds from the Offering, commencement of commercial production of CBD-dominant oils and products, successful implementation of full GMP standards at its extraction facility to allow for additional export potential to international markets, achieving additional milestones is contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company's cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially

differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 and such other risk factors included in the management's discussion and analysis of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2023, each filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Blueberries Medical Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/blueberries-medical-announces-c1.1-million-non-brokered-private-place-1197977