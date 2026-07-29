Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Green Canada Corporation ("GCC") and MAACKK Capital Corp. (the "Company") are pleased to announce that in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of GCC (the "RTO"), the Company has posted on SEDAR+ a listing application prepared in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange providing information with respect to the Company, GCC and the RTO (the "Listing Application") as well as the technical report relating to the Marshall Project which GCC previously announced it had agreed to acquire in connection with the RTO (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Listing Application and the Technical Report can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information regarding the RTO, please see the Company's press releases dated November 24, 2025 and March 4, 2026.

About Green Canada Corporation

GCC has assembled Canadian-based uranium mineral properties focused on unconformity-style uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan and the Otish Basin in Quebec. The flagship Marshall Project, to be acquired from Basin Energy Limited, and the adjacent North Millennium project, over which GCC will be granted a nine-month exclusive right to negotiate an option by Basin Energy Limited and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. in connection with the RTO with MAACKK Capital Corp., are situated 11 km west of Cameco's 69.9%-owned Millennium deposit and 20 km southwest of CanAlaska's Pike Zone discovery on the West McArthur Project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307214

Source: MAACKK Capital Corp.