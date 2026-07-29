Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a specialty construction contractor and leading supplier of cellular concrete in Canada and the United States announced the release of its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2026.

Select summary financial results



Three months ended

June 30

Six months ended

June 30 ($ millions) 2026 2025 Change %

2026 2025 Change % Revenue 18.7 10.6 8.1 76%

26.0 17.3 8.7 50% Gross margin 6.6 4.1 2.5 61%

7.2 5.6 1.6 29% Gross margin % 35% 39% -4% --

28% 32% -4% -- SG&A 2.2 2.4 (0.2) -8%

4.2 4.5 (0.3) -7% Operating income 4.3 1.8 2.5 139%

3.1 1.1 2.0 182% Adjusted EBITDA 5.0 2.4 2.6 108%

4.4 2.4 2.0 83% Cash flow from operations 4.8 2.4 2.4 100%

4.2 2.3 1.9 83% Earnings per share (in cents) 2.3 0.9 1.4 156%

1.6 0.3 1.3 433%

Cash flow from Operations is before working capital adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company defines and provides the calculation for adjusted EBITDA in its MD&A. Earnings per share presented are basic earnings per share.

Management commentary

"We take a lot of pride in delivering on our commitments in all aspects of our business. We signalled to our key stakeholders that our second quarter ("Q2") would be a record and our business performed exactly as we indicated that it would - with a record-breaking second quarter and also a record first half ("H1") of the year. As we have shared many times with key stakeholders, our quarter-to-quarter results are influenced significantly by when large projects start and stop. We benefited in Q2 from two large projects / scopes of work that started and finished in the quarter. Consequently, we don't spend a lot of time comparing our business to previous quarters - we zoom out and focus on the whole year, and we remain on track to deliver another strong year of financial performance in 2026," stated Mr. Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX.

"Our second quarter revenues were $18.7 million versus $10.6 million last year (a 76% increase) and our first half ("H1") revenues were $26.0 million versus $17.3 million last year (a 50% increase). Our gross margins in the second quarter were 35% versus 39% last year and our first half ("H1") gross margins were 28% versus 32% last year. Our gross margins are coming back in line with our expectations and our guidance. Our gross margins always improve with higher revenue volumes and through successful project execution. We also continue to see our cost structure changes show up positively, as our SG&A costs this quarter and YTD were lower compared to 2025. Our cashflow from operations (before changes in working capital) was $4.8 million in the quarter, another CEMATRIX record," continued Mr. Boomhour.

"Our balance sheet continues to be a very accurate reflection of our success. Our cash balance at the end of the second quarter was $16.2 million. Our current ratio is very healthy. We have no long-term debt. As revenue increases, we always experience a short-term investment in working capital which we expect to return to cash when our business experiences our annual seasonal slowdown. CEMATRIX continues to have very low leverage on our balance sheet and remains in an enviable financial position to execute on our strategy," stated Ms. Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO of CEMATRIX.

"We are now fully in construction season and expect to remain busy until winter starts. Our operations teams are working hard in the field operating safely and delivering on time, on budget and on quality solutions for our customers. Our sales teams are performing with over $26.2 million in new projects announced in the first six months of this year that have added to our backlog. Looking forward, we expect that our third quarter ("Q3") will be similar to our third quarter last year. The key message for our stakeholders is that we remain on track for a really good year," concluded Mr. Boomhour.

Second quarter financial results webinar

Management will host a webinar at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to discuss CEMATRIX's second quarter financial results, provide a corporate update and conclude with a question-and-answer session from online participants.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xMZ2lMlCTdybjBM6cxG_Vw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost-effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self-compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is a growth company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. ("CCI"), Chicago-based MixOnSite USA Inc. ("MOS") and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company ("PIGCO"). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company's anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307208

Source: CEMATRIX Corporation