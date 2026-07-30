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ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2026 00:02 Uhr
58 Leser
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American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U)(TSX:HOT.DB.V) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q2 2026 results conference call, occurring on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To participate in the conference call, participants should register online here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed on our website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U)(TSX:HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For further information, please contact info@ahipreit.com.

SOURCE: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/american-hotel-income-properties-reit%c2%a0lp-to-host-second-quarter-2026-results-conference-1197798

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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