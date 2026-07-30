Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2st quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights
- On April 2, 2026, the Share Purchase Agreement for Minas_SP (Fernão Dias) was signed, and operations began accordingly.
- On May 8, 2026, the 26th Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, recognizing a balance of R$75 million (base date jul/25), in favor of the Company.
- On May 11, 2026, the Modernization Amendment for Minas_SP was signed, extending the concession term by 15 years, in addition to applying the tariff step-up and the discount offered in the auction.
- On June 30, 2026, an Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term until October 31, 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30.1% in the period, with emphasis on the R$ 370 million contribution from Minas_SP, Paraná, Pantanal and Sorocabana in 2Q26.
- Excluding the Airports Platform, Cash OPEX/LTM Adjusted Net Revenue reached 34.1% in 2Q26, down 3.7 p.p. compared to 2Q25.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2Q25
2Q26
Var.%
1H25
1H26
Var.%
Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,006
3,631
20.8 %
6,152
6,958
13.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA¹
1,822
2,370
30.1 %
3,872
4,607
19.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
1,540
1,995
29.5 %
3,234
3,930
21.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Rails
582
696
19.6 %
1,158
1,284
10.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
(300)
(321)
7.0 %
(520)
(607)
16.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
60.6 %
65.3 %
4.7 p.p.
62.9 %
66.2 %
3.3 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
397
663
67.0 %
937
1.290
37.7 %
ROE3 LTM
13.9 %
21.6 %
7.7 p.p.
13.9 %
21.6 %
7.7 p.p.
ROIC3 LTM
9.5 %
9.0 %
-0.5 p.p.
9.5 %
9.0 %
-0.5 p.p.
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA
3,6x
3,7x
0.1x
3,6x
3,7x
0.1x
Toll Roads - Equivalents Vehicle (million)
252.8
363.0
43.6 %
556.9
676.8
21.5 %
Rails - Transported Passengers (million)
188.9
192.3
1.8 %
369.7
377.3
2.0 %
Capex4
1,617
1,831
13.2 %
2,832
3,304
16.7 %
1.Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I I (page 25).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30th, 2026
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j5HTwJ6uR7WgY_x99AWNtQ#/
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br
Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br
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