Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 01:12 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2st quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

  • On April 2, 2026, the Share Purchase Agreement for Minas_SP (Fernão Dias) was signed, and operations began accordingly.
  • On May 8, 2026, the 26th Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, recognizing a balance of R$75 million (base date jul/25), in favor of the Company.
  • On May 11, 2026, the Modernization Amendment for Minas_SP was signed, extending the concession term by 15 years, in addition to applying the tariff step-up and the discount offered in the auction.
  • On June 30, 2026, an Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term until October 31, 2026.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30.1% in the period, with emphasis on the R$ 370 million contribution from Minas_SP, Paraná, Pantanal and Sorocabana in 2Q26.
  • Excluding the Airports Platform, Cash OPEX/LTM Adjusted Net Revenue reached 34.1% in 2Q26, down 3.7 p.p. compared to 2Q25.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(R$ MM)

2Q25

2Q26

Var.%

1H25

1H26

Var.%

Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,006

3,631

20.8 %

6,152

6,958

13.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA¹

1,822

2,370

30.1 %

3,872

4,607

19.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,540

1,995

29.5 %

3,234

3,930

21.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Rails

582

696

19.6 %

1,158

1,284

10.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Others

(300)

(321)

7.0 %

(520)

(607)

16.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

60.6 %

65.3 %

4.7 p.p.

62.9 %

66.2 %

3.3 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

397

663

67.0 %

937

1.290

37.7 %

ROE3 LTM

13.9 %

21.6 %

7.7 p.p.

13.9 %

21.6 %

7.7 p.p.

ROIC3 LTM

9.5 %

9.0 %

-0.5 p.p.

9.5 %

9.0 %

-0.5 p.p.

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA

3,6x

3,7x

0.1x

3,6x

3,7x

0.1x

Toll Roads - Equivalents Vehicle (million)

252.8

363.0

43.6 %

556.9

676.8

21.5 %

Rails - Transported Passengers (million)

188.9

192.3

1.8 %

369.7

377.3

2.0 %

Capex4

1,617

1,831

13.2 %

2,832

3,304

16.7 %

1.Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I I (page 25).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30th, 2026
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j5HTwJ6uR7WgY_x99AWNtQ#/

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/motiva-sa---results-for-the-2st-quarter-of-2026-302838378.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.