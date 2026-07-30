Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2st quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

On April 2, 2026, the Share Purchase Agreement for Minas_SP (Fernão Dias) was signed, and operations began accordingly.

On May 8, 2026, the 26th Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, recognizing a balance of R$75 million (base date jul/25), in favor of the Company.

On May 11, 2026, the Modernization Amendment for Minas_SP was signed, extending the concession term by 15 years, in addition to applying the tariff step-up and the discount offered in the auction.

On June 30, 2026, an Amendment to the Renovias concession agreement was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term until October 31, 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30.1% in the period, with emphasis on the R$ 370 million contribution from Minas_SP, Paraná, Pantanal and Sorocabana in 2Q26.

Excluding the Airports Platform, Cash OPEX/LTM Adjusted Net Revenue reached 34.1% in 2Q26, down 3.7 p.p. compared to 2Q25.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(R$ MM) 2Q25 2Q26 Var.% 1H25 1H26 Var.% Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,006 3,631 20.8 % 6,152 6,958 13.1 % Adjusted EBITDA¹ 1,822 2,370 30.1 % 3,872 4,607 19.0 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 1,540 1,995 29.5 % 3,234 3,930 21.5 % Adjusted EBITDA - Rails 582 696 19.6 % 1,158 1,284 10.9 % Adjusted EBITDA - Others (300) (321) 7.0 % (520) (607) 16.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 60.6 % 65.3 % 4.7 p.p. 62.9 % 66.2 % 3.3 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 397 663 67.0 % 937 1.290 37.7 % ROE3 LTM 13.9 % 21.6 % 7.7 p.p. 13.9 % 21.6 % 7.7 p.p. ROIC3 LTM 9.5 % 9.0 % -0.5 p.p. 9.5 % 9.0 % -0.5 p.p. Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA 3,6x 3,7x 0.1x 3,6x 3,7x 0.1x Toll Roads - Equivalents Vehicle (million) 252.8 363.0 43.6 % 556.9 676.8 21.5 % Rails - Transported Passengers (million) 188.9 192.3 1.8 % 369.7 377.3 2.0 % Capex4 1,617 1,831 13.2 % 2,832 3,304 16.7 %

1.Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I I (page 25).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).

4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

July 30th, 2026

10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j5HTwJ6uR7WgY_x99AWNtQ#/

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br

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