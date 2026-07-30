Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Further Assays Infill Tunkillia Pit Extension Targets

Phase 2 upgrade drilling nearing completion, with PFS underway

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / HIGHLIGHTS

Latest assays from ~40,000m Tunkillia 'Phase 2' reverse circulation (RC) Resource upgrade drilling infill Area 223 North and southern end of main 'Area 223' optimised open pits

Significant new assays include:

Hole ID Interval Including: TKB0597 22m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 44m depth 4m @ 2.82 g/t Au from 44m depth TKB0618 29m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 48m depth 4m @ 4.08 g/t Au from 51m depth TKB0621 16m @ 0.84 g/t Au from 183m depth 20m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 205m depth 1m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 189m depth 3m @ 3.87 g/t Au from 218m depth TKB0622 19m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 149m depth 4m @ 2.85 g/t Au from 156m depth

'Phase 1' and 'Phase 2' assays to-date have infilled highest value S1 / S2 pits (Area 223) and southern Area 223 with high-grade intersections and identified broader and higher-grade Area 51 extensions (1)

Tunkillia Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway led by GR Engineering (GRES), targeting Q1 CY27 completion to accommodate expanded drilling and prospective Minerals Resources upside in study(2)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce the further assays from 'Phase 2' upgrade drilling at its South Australian Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia). These come from Area 223 North and the southern zone of the main 'Area 223' optimised open pit. These assays include broad intersections which further infill the currently modelled Area 223 mineralisation.

Further assays will continue to be reported from this area in due course, with the recently expanded Tunkillia drilling program targeting further extensions and higher-grade mineralisation upside.(3) After all results have been received Barton will then prepare comprehensive and representative cross sections of assay results.

Full details can be accessed in the complete announcement on the ASX website or directly by clicking here.

Commenting on the new Tunkillia assay results, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"Tunkillia continues to deliver confirmation of broad mineralisation in key target areas, with assays to-date identifying new and higher-grade mineralisation which supports potential quantity and grade improvements in multiple zones.

"We are nearing completion of expanded 'Phase 2' upgrade drilling programs, with a large number of assays pending. We look forward to completing these programs in the near future, following which we anticipate Mineral Resources upgrades for both gold and silver, the completion of our PFS, and the submission of our Mining Lease application."

1 Refer to ASX announcements dated 2 / 16 December 2025, and 21 January, 16 March, 27 May, 16 June and 6 July 2026

2 Refer to ASX announcement dated 22 June 2026

3 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 June 2026 Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited. For further information, please contact: Alexander Scanlon Managing Director a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au +61 425 226 649 Jade Cook Company Secretary cosec@bartongold.com +61 8 9322 1587 About Barton Gold Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.* Challenger Gold Project 313koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM) Tarcoola Gold Project 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag Tunkillia Gold Project 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project Wudinna Gold Project 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC). Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL) Mr Dale Sims AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit) Ms Justine Tracey AusIMM Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits) Mrs Christine Standing AusIMM / AIG Member / Member The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. * Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources. SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/further-assays-infill-tunkillia-pit-extension-targets-1198612