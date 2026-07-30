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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 04:54 Uhr
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XCMG Machinery: XCMG's First Overseas New Energy Factory Commences Production in Indonesia

XCMG is accelerating its five-pronged transformation toward high-end, intelligent, green, global and service-oriented development, with global operations and green industrial development as two core strategic priorities. The launch of XCMG's first overseas new energy factory represents a strategic move integrating these priorities.

The Base integrates complete equipment manufacturing, localized R&D tailored to operating conditions, and local services, shortening delivery lead times and serving applications across Indonesia's mining, infrastructure and industrial park logistics sectors.

Leveraging local smart manufacturing capabilities, the Base enables the large-scale supply of electric construction machinery to support the low-carbon transition of key industries in Indonesia. XCMG is developing a used-equipment circulation and parts remanufacturing system to maximize resource efficiency.

The delivery of the first batch of new energy equipment demonstrates a collaborative model between XCMG and IWIP that combines technology with application scenarios and manufacturing with market demand. Drawing on XCMG's expertise in intelligent new energy manufacturing and IWIP's industrial ecosystem and application scenarios, the two parties completed construction and commenced production in a short timeframe. The cross-sector collaboration also offers a new model for global partnerships among Chinese enterprises.

With over 30 years in Indonesia, XCMG has built a comprehensive localized business and service system comprising a network of sales and service outlets, more than 100 specialized service vehicles, and a three-tier spare parts and maintenance support system, ensuring the reliable operation of more than 30,000 units of XCMG equipment across the country.

The commissioning of the plant completes XCMG's integrated R&D, production, supply, sales and service chain in Indonesia. Locally manufactured new energy equipment is poised to become a key pillar supporting the high-quality development of green infrastructure in the country.

Local employees account for nearly 80% of XCMG's workforce in Indonesia, while the Group continues to create jobs and develop skilled talent. In 2026, XCMG Machinery was again named to the Fortune China ESG Impact List, remaining the only construction machinery company on the list.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmgs-first-overseas-new-energy-factory-commences-production-in-indonesia-302838496.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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