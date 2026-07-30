Historic 2027 Expansion to 16 Tournament Weeks, Nearly Half a Million Alumni, More Than 500 MLB Players, Continuing to Shape the Future of Youth Baseball with a $10 Million Investment into Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / For more than three decades, Cooperstown Dreams Park has stood as the ultimate destination and where baseball dreams become lifelong memories. Founded in 1996, Dreams Park pioneered the concept of the immersive youth baseball tournament experience and has since become the gold standard for sports tourism, player development, family experiences, and baseball tradition.

As Cooperstown Dreams Park celebrates its 31st season in 2026, the organization continues to make history through unprecedented growth, international expansion, digital engagement, and facility innovation-further strengthening its position as America's premier youth baseball destination.

HISTORIC 2027 EXPANSION: 16 TOURNAMENT WEEKS

After successfully hosting 15 tournament weeks for the first time in 2026, Cooperstown Dreams Park will once again make history by expanding to a record-setting 16 tournament weeks in 2027.

The additional week reflects unprecedented demand from teams across the United States and around the world. Multi-year waitlists and growing international participation have driven the need for expanded scheduling capacity.

For the first time in park history, tournament play will begin earlier in May than ever before, allowing even more young athletes the opportunity to experience Cooperstown.

WELCOMING THE WORLD TO COOPERSTOWN

Baseball has become a global language, and Cooperstown Dreams Park continues to embrace that reality through a rapidly growing international presence.

Teams from Italy, Australia, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and numerous other countries and territories now travel to Cooperstown each summer to compete alongside teams from across America.

These international participants bring new cultures, traditions, and friendships to the tournament experience while reinforcing baseball's unique ability to unite people through sportsmanship and competition.

A GLOBAL AUDIENCE APPROACHING 1.2 MILLION VIEWERS

What was once a baseball tournament experience for players and families attending in person has evolved into a global media platform.

During peak tournament periods, DreamsParkTV's worldwide video audience approaches 1.2 million viewers, connecting families, friends, alumni, and baseball fans from around the globe through live game broadcasts, championship coverage, highlights, and exclusive content. This figure reflects video viewership alone and does not include additional website visitors, mobile application users, or social media audiences.

The reach extends far beyond the tournament grounds. Dreams Park's social media channels continue to generate millions of impressions annually, with individual videos frequently surpassing one million views within 24 hours, demonstrating the powerful connection that generations of baseball families continue to have with the Dreams Park experience.

A DESTINATION RECOGNIZED AMONG THE WORLD'S BEST FAMILY VACATION EXPERIENCES

The influence of Cooperstown Dreams Park extends far beyond the baseball diamond.

National travel reporting recently recognized the Cooperstown region among the world's premier family vacation experiences, placing it alongside some of the most celebrated destinations anywhere in the world.

Cooperstown Dreams Park serves as a major driver of that distinction, welcoming thousands of families who combine elite youth baseball competition with a once-in-a-lifetime, multi-generational family vacation.

Every summer, Dreams Park transforms youth baseball into an experience that creates memories for players, parents, grandparents, siblings, and entire communities.

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE: $10 MILLION IN FACILITY ENHANCEMENTS

While preserving the traditions that have made Cooperstown famous, Dreams Park continues to invest aggressively in the future.

In 2026, Cooperstown Dreams Park unveiled approximately $10 million in facility, infrastructure improvements, and Cooperstown one of the most significant investments in the organization's history. The enhancements included upgraded player and family amenities, expanded operational capabilities, modernized infrastructure, and improvements designed to elevate the overall tournament experience for generations to come.

The investment reflects a long-term commitment to maintaining world-class standards while ensuring that every player, family member, coach, and guest enjoys an experience worthy of the Cooperstown name.

These improvements arrive as Dreams Park enters a new era of growth, international participation, digital engagement, and tourism impact.

THE ULTIMATE BASEBALL EXPERIENCE

What separates Cooperstown Dreams Park from every other youth baseball event is its ability to combine elite competition with the traditions of a classic American summer camp and a pilgrimage to baseball's most sacred destination. Today, Cooperstown Dreams Park hosts more than 1,400 teams and over 20,000 players and coaches every summer.

The Dreams Park experience is defined by several legendary traditions:

Olympic-Style Baseball Village

Twenty-Two Championship-Caliber Fields

Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Nationwide Baseball Pin Trading Culture

American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

Cooperstown Dreams Park serves as a major driver of that recognition, welcoming families from across the United States and around the globe who combine elite youth baseball competition with a once-in-a-lifetime family vacation. For many families, a trip to Dreams Park becomes more than a tournament-it becomes a multi-generational tradition.

The combination of baseball history, small-town Americana, family attractions, natural beauty, and the Dreams Park experience creates a destination unlike any other in youth sports.

LEGACY OF A HALF A MILLION ATHLETES

Few organizations in youth sports can claim the legacy built by Cooperstown Dreams Park.

Since opening its gates, nearly 500,000 youth athletes and umpires have competed on the hallowed grounds of Dreams Park. Many of those young players would go on to become collegiate stars, professional athletes, Major League Baseball players, and household names. More than 500 alumni have gone on to play Major League Baseball, making Dreams Park one of the most successful developmental proving grounds in the history of youth sports.

The Dreams Park "Where Are They Now?" alumni roster includes some of baseball's biggest stars who first competed in Cooperstown as 12-year-olds, including:

Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, and Gerrit Cole

Francisco Lindor, Trea Turner, Pete Alonso, and Bobby Witt Jr.

Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Corbin Carroll

Kris Bryant, Kyle Tucker, Dansby Swanson, Dylan Crews, Walker Jenkins, Shane Bieber, and many others

For baseball families, Cooperstown Dreams Park remains one of the earliest common stops in the journey of baseball's future stars.

MAKING HISTORY EVERY SUMMER

As Cooperstown Dreams Park prepares for its historic 16th tournament week in 2027, the organization's mission remains unchanged: to provide young athletes with a life-enriching experience centered around baseball, friendship, sportsmanship, and tradition.

From nearly half a million alumni and a growing international presence to a worldwide audience approaching 1.2 million viewers and a multi-million-dollar investment in the future, Cooperstown Dreams Park continues to write new chapters in one of youth baseball's greatest success stories.

Cooperstown Dreams Park is more than a tournament.

It is where lifelong friendships are formed.

It is where future stars first dream big.

It is where families create memories that last forever.

It is where the world comes together through baseball.

And now, more than ever, Cooperstown Dreams Park is making history.

https://www.cooperstowndreamspark.com/making-history

ABOUT COOPERSTOWN DREAMS PARK

Cooperstown Dreams Park is America's premier youth baseball tournament village. Based in Cooperstown, N.Y., the park features 22 professional turf-and-grass fields and hosts thousands of participants weekly throughout the summer. It remains dedicated to preserving the values of baseball while providing a world-class baseball experience. Cooperstown Dreams Park is the original Cooperstown youth baseball tournament destination for 12U players. Since 1996, the park has welcomed teams from across the United States and around the world, providing a nationally recognized tournament experience that combines competitive baseball, exceptional facilities, and the enduring traditions of America's pastime. Every participant is inducted into the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame, creating memories that extend far beyond the baseball field.

Media Contact

media@cooperstowndreamspark.com

(607) 547-4061

Cooperstown Baseball

SOURCE: Cooperstown Dreams Park

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