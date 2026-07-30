ESENTIA ENERGY: Esentia Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esentia Energy Development, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Esentia") today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares representing its shares of common stock ("ADSs") on a U.S. stock exchange. The timing and number of ADSs to be offered have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

The proposed initial public offering of ADSs is part of Esentia's strategy to broaden its access to the international capital markets, engage global investors and improve its stock liquidity.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the ADSs or any other securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of the ADSs will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

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