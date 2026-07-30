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WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 21:12
13,935 Euro
+0,32 % +0,045
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80514,00507:51
13,80513,99507:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 07:34 Uhr
114 Leser
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Iveco Group N.V. announces transition to new Chief Financial Officer

Turin, 30th July 2026. Iveco Group N.V. announces that it has agreed with its Chief Financial & IT Officer, Anna Tanganelli, that on the substantive completion of the public tender offer for Iveco Group by Tata Motors, she will leave the Company to take up a new role with a publicly listed company on the 2nd of November 2026.

The process to identify a new CFO is already underway, and details of the successor will be communicated as soon as the process is concluded.

Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group, commented: "We thank Anna for her valued contributions during her tenure as our CFO, and in particular for her work on the transformative transactions we announced last year and are in the process of completing. We wish her every success in her future role and until then will continue to benefit from her expertise during the coming months."

Attachment

  • 20260730_PR_Iveco_Group_initiates_transition_to_new_Chief_Financial_Officer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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