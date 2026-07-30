Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market worth $38.00 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the aircraft cabin interiors market is expected to account for USD 29.22 billion in 2026 and reach USD 38.00 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Browse 1960 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 340 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 29.22 billion

USD 29.22 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 38.00 billion

USD 38.00 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.39%

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Trends & Insights:

The aircraft cabin interiors market is growing as airlines continue taking delivery of new commercial aircraft. Many airlines are investing in cabin modernization programs to improve passenger comfort and aircraft performance. Lightweight cabin materials, advanced seating, smart lighting plus in-flight entertainment systems are becoming common across new aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are also introducing connected cabin technologies with more sustainable interior solutions.

By type, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, 6.82%, from 2026 to 2031.

By platform, the eVTOL aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.85% from 2026 to 2031.

By region, North America dominated the aircraft cabin interiors market, with a share of 41% in 2025.

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The aircraft cabin interiors market is witnessing growth due to an increase in the delivery of commercial aircraft in key regions. Airlines are investing more in fleet modernization programs and cabin upgrades for better passenger comfort. Many operators are installing advanced seating, cabin lighting, modern galleys, lavatories, and in-flight entertainment systems on existing fleets.

Aircraft retrofit programs are also growing, with older cabin interiors being replaced with lightweight connected solutions. There is a rising demand for premium travel, which is causing airlines to add more seats in the premium economy plus business class. Smart cabin technologies and lightweight materials are also driving the steady growth of the market.

By platform, the narrow body aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025

The narrow body aircraft segment captures the largest market share because of the high number of narrow body aircraft delivered every year. Airlines are upgrading cabin interiors to improve passenger comfort plus aircraft efficiency. Lightweight cabin components are becoming more common across narrow body fleets. Low-cost carriers are expanding their fleets across many regions. Higher aircraft utilization is also increasing demand for aircraft cabin interior systems in this segment.

By end user, the OEM segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Commercial aircraft production continues to increase in major regions, which is driving segmental growth. Aircraft manufacturers are fitting advanced seating, cabin lighting, galleys, lavatories plus in-flight entertainment systems at aircraft assembly. Large aircraft order backlogs are boosting production at global plants. Moreover, next-generation aircraft program investments are fueling the demand for aircraft cabin interior systems in the OEM segment.

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North America accounted for the largest aircraft cabin interiors industry share in 2025

The North American region has a strong presence of major aircraft manufacturers and cabin interior suppliers. Airlines continue investing in cabin modernization programs and aircraft retrofit projects across existing fleets. Demand is also rising for next-generation passenger experience technologies across commercial aircraft. Strong aircraft production and high passenger traffic continue supporting demand for aircraft cabin interior systems across the region.

The report profiles key players in aircraft cabin interiors companies such as Safran, RTX, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation of North America, and Honeywell International, Inc. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, investments, and defense contracts to strengthen their presence in the aircraft cabin interiors market.

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