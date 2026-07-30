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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 08:10 Uhr
122 Leser
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Syncron Inc: Nors Group Scales Strategic Parts Pricing Across Portugal Trucks & Buses Business with Syncron

Deployment builds on a successful implementation in Africa and establishes a scalable foundation for further expansion

STOCKHOLM, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron today announced that Nors Group has deployed Syncron Parts Pricing across its Trucks & Buses operations in Portugal, marking the latest phase in a broader pricing transformation spanning multiple regions. Covering both its Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks divisions, the deployment builds on a successful implementation in Africa, with further rollouts planned in other geographies.

Previously, Nors Group relied on supplier recommendations and manual calculations in Excel to manage much of its parts pricing, making it difficult to execute pricing changes consistently and at scale. Working with pricing consultancy Simon-Kucher, the company developed a new pricing strategy and needed technology to operationalize it across the business. With Syncron, prices are now calculated automatically using market and cost data and published directly to SAP, reducing pricing updates from days to near real time.

"This was a pragmatic implementation with strong alignment between technology, processes, and business teams," said Bruno Cortes, CIO, Nors Group. "Extending our parts price management best practices across our Trucks & Buses business in Portugal is an important step for us. Syncron has helped us streamline the process, focus customization where it adds real business value, and build a more agile and sustainable foundation for future growth."

As competition for aftermarket revenue intensifies, service parts pricing has become an increasingly important commercial capability. Organizations that continue to rely on manual processes are finding it harder to respond to changing market conditions, protect margins, and remain competitive.

"The real measure of a successful implementation isn't simply going live-it's giving the business a capability it can build on," said Heiko Hünnefeld, Vice President of Expert Services, Syncron. "That requires more than technology. It takes knowledge transfer, close collaboration, and a willingness to adopt new ways of working. The Nors team embraced that approach from day one, helping create a pricing capability that supports consistent execution today while giving the business the flexibility to scale and adapt as it evolves."

About Nors Group
Driven by progress and building on a legacy spanning more than 90 years, Nors is adapting to market needs and transforming itself to improve lives and businesses through outstanding services and equipment. Now with a single brand, Nors operates globally in five business areas: Trucks and Buses, Construction Equipment, Agro, Aftermarket and Ventures. Thanks to the strategic change, it offers a diversified portfolio and integrated service, maintaining close and trusting relationships with partners, customers and the market itself. Nors' brand is present in 7 countries and represents the main manufacturer brands in the business areas in which it operates, through more than 100 units offering services, solutions and equipment to make everything work better, every day.

About Syncron
Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing, service supply chain management, and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com.



Media Contact KC Crabtree karen.crabtree@syncron.com +1 206.949.2551

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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