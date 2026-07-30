Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.69p per Ordinary Share and a special dividend of 0.85p in respect of the year ending 30 June 2026.

The dividends will be paid on 27 August 2026 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026. The ex-dividend date is 6 August 2026.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

29 July 2026