Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Dividend Announcement
The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.69p per Ordinary Share and a special dividend of 0.85p in respect of the year ending 30 June 2026.
The dividends will be paid on 27 August 2026 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026. The ex-dividend date is 6 August 2026.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Tel 0131 220 0733
29 July 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire